Trump Energy Sec. Deletes Post Saying Oil Tankers Are Sailing Again
Secretary Chris Wright initially said the U.S. Navy had begun escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright deleted a social media post Tuesday claiming that the U.S. Navy had begun escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, where hundreds of ships have been stopped amid Donald Trump’s illegal war in Iran. Apparently, it wasn’t true.
Wright’s now-deleted post claimed that the U.S. Navy escorted a ship “to ensure oil remains flowing to global markets.” But no U.S. assets had escorted oil tankers through the Persian Gulf’s essential passageway, military sources told Fox News’s Jen Griffin.
At a White House press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed she hadn’t had a chance to speak with Wright about the post.
“I know the post was taken down pretty quickly, and I can confirm that the U.S. Navy has not escorted a tanker or a vessel at this time,” she said. When pressed on whether there would be consequences for the errant announcement, Leavitt deferred questions to the Department of Energy.
Last week, Trump offered to send the U.S. Navy to escort ships through the essential passageway, but the surplus of stopped ships is likely too great for American assets to assist. On Sunday, more than 1,000 vessels waited to sail through, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Wright pledged on Sunday that “energy will flow soon” through the Strait of Hormuz, and that energy prices were only rising out of concerns that the conflict could become a “drawn-out crisis.”
But the Trump administration has done little to assuage those fears. It’s still unclear how long Trump intends to keep his military campaign going, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth saying that the bombing could last up to eight weeks, while U.S. Central Command has been preparing for a campaign that lasts until September. Hegseth announced that Tuesday “will be the most intense day of strikes,” just hours after Trump claimed the war “was very complete.”