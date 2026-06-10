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Um, What? Trump Says He Loves Inflation

Donald Trump insisted that surging inflation, caused by his tariffs and war in Iran, is a great thing.

Donald Trump gestures and speaks while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
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President Donald Trump said he loves inflation.

A new report released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the U.S.’s annual inflation rate had reached its highest levels in three years. Later, in the Oval Office, a reporter asked Trump whether the new inflation numbers concerned him. The president presented his own pathetic spin.

“No, I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation,” Trump said.

Sorry, what?

As Americans are struggling to afford gas, food, electricity, and medical care, Trump suggested that the high prices would be good for “after the war.”

“You know we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil. Nobody knows it. You know who doesn’t know about it? Iran until right now,” Trump said. “We took out, the other night, 22 ships, late at night with no lights because they don’t have any radar because we blasted the crap out of it.”

Trump indicated that clandestine oil flows were why crude prices were below $100 per barrel. But if that was ever really a secret, Iran certainly knew about it—because Trump had posted about it earlier in the day.

Trump has made it clear he cares more about oil companies than average Americans, who aren’t likely to buy the president’s sudden pivot after he’s spent the last few years railing against inflation.

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Trump Lost It at Charlie Kirk Over Epstein Files

Kirk did not stop his Turning Point colleagues from discussing the files, much to Donald Trump’s dismay.

Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk shake hands while standing on stage during a Turning Point USA event
JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Charlie Kirk was increasingly at odds with the president in the final months of his life.

Donald Trump had strong words for the GOP’s youth connection last July, two months before Kirk was shockingly assassinated at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. At the time, Trump reportedly berated Kirk for allowing one of his college rallies to turn into a grieving session over the Epstein files, according to details of an upcoming book by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan published in The New York Times magazine Wednesday.

“Trump had called Kirk and scolded him” for providing a venue for young people to slam former Attorney General Pam Bondi and the larger Trump administration for failing to release the files, reported the Times.

Kirk, by virtue of his position leading the youth Republican movement, could see that the Epstein files had become a divisive issue for young voters. He urged the White House to change course on the matter, but they would not relent.

Trump was not shy in expressing his frustration with his aides. He reportedly told them that he was “very unhappy” with his famed supporters, raging against the likes of Kirk as well as former Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, all of whom had demanded the admin “come clean” about Jeffrey Epstein.

Eventually Donald Trump Jr. and Vice President JD Vance joined the choir, urging the White House to change its position and pressure the Justice Department to release more files, reported the Times.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law on November 19, legally requiring the unmitigated release of all documentation related to the child sex trafficking investigation. It has been nearly seven months since then, and the federal government still has not released everything it has on Epstein. No one has been arrested in connection to the crimes, either—beyond Epstein’s longtime criminal associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested in 2020.

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Trump Tries to Fast-Track National Arch Amid Aviation Risk Concerns

The 250-foot National Arch would disrupt everything around it.

National Arch rendering
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An image of Trump’s proposed triumphal arch to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary is displayed during a public meeting of the Commission of Fine Arts, on April 16.

President Trump is trying to rush through his “Triumphal Arch” in Washington, D.C., even as it could pose problems with local airports.

Through the National Park Service, the Trump administration has submitted plans that call for construction taking place 20 hours a day, in two-10 hour shifts, in the hopes of finishing the project within two or three years, before his term ends. In order to speed up completion, Trump plans to use concrete clad in granite instead of the natural marble and limestone used for other monuments in Washington.

The planned site for the arch, across from the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial, is only 3,000 feet away from Reagan National Airport, on a flight path within the airport’s main approach and departure corridor. Because it’s so close to the airport, a preliminary review by the Federal Aviation Administration said the arch would need to be lit with red obstruction lights.

The arch will be an estimated 250 feet high, much higher than Paris’s famous Arc de Triomphe, which is 164 feet high. Cranes used to construct the arch may be as high as 320 feet tall, creating a hazard for planes near the airport, which could be flying at 500 feet of altitude. The FAA is currently working on a full review of the project.

Trump isn’t seeking any approval from Congress for the project, which hasn’t gone over well with Democrats on Capitol Hill, as the president also hasn’t sought approval for his White House ballroom, repainting the Reflecting Pool, or other construction projects.

“Running through all these incidents is an inexplicable disregard for legal process,” Senator Richard Blumenthal, the leading Democrat on the Senate’s permanent subcommittee for investigations, wrote in a letter Tuesday to the National Park Service.

Military veterans have sued to stop the arch, citing the lack of congressional approval, and warning it would obstruct views of Arlington National Cemetery. But Trump doesn’t care, seeing all of his pet construction projects as his presidential legacy, as opposed to the well-being of Americans.

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Trump Says He’ll Bomb Iran Again After Reported Attack on Water Tanks

The ceasefire with Iran is quickly fraying as Trump claims he’s close to a deal.

Donald Trump
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday threatened to bomb Iran again after the United States reportedly hit two water facilities in the country that served 20,000 people.

“We hit ’em hard yesterday. We’re gonna hit ’em again hard today, in case you don’t turn on your television set,” Trump said in the Oval Office while signing a $70 billion bill to fund immigration enforcement. “And we’ll see what happens with a deal. We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers.”

The U.S. launched military strikes on Iran Tuesday—just one day after Iran shot down a U.S. helicopter—further fraying the ceasefire. Iranian state media reported Wednesday that among the targeted facilities were two large water reservoirs in Hormozgan, on the coast of the Strait of Hormuz. The attack threatens to plunge thousands of Iranian civilians into a water deficit as the hottest months in the region approach. This is yet another attack on civilian infrastructure in Iran that serves to collectively punish civilians and risks worsening their already war-torn conditions.

“In a region already facing extreme heat, chronic water scarcity, and a rapidly warming climate, the loss of drinking-water infrastructure is more than physical damage,” Iranian environmental expert and Virginia Tech geophysicist Manoochehr Shirzaei told The New York Times. “It threatens the health, resilience, and daily survival of entire communities.”

Nearly 2,000 civilians have been killed in Iran since Trump started the war, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency.

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“Happy Pride”: Sarah McBride Has Perfect Response to Nancy Mace Loss

Mace has relentlessly bullied McBride, who is trans, since the Delaware Democrat joined Congress.

Representative Sarah McBride smiles while standing in Congress ahead of Donald Trump's State of the Union
Kenny Holston/Getty Images

Representatives Sarah McBride and Nancy Mace have spent years trading barbs due to the South Carolina lawmaker’s numerous attacks on the transgender community. But on Tuesday, after Mace lost the state’s gubernatorial Republican primary race, McBride kept her comments short and sweet.

“Congress’s top bathroom sheriff, Nancy Mace, was on the ballot,” McBride commented to Axios. “And while all of the votes have not yet been counted, she’s in a respectful 5th place. I don’t like to punch down and I believe in the politics of grace, so I’ll just say, Happy Pride, Nancy.”

McBride was elected to represent Delaware’s sole congressional district in 2024, and subsequently became Congress’s first openly transgender lawmaker.

Mace, meanwhile, couldn’t keep her head above water in her GOP primary, failing to advance to a runoff in a loss that will cap her turbulent, rollercoaster career. Mace’s term in Congress ends in January.

She was initially considered a favorite in the race until her popularity was suddenly kneecapped by several scandals, chief among them her political rebuke of Donald Trump in order to release the Epstein files last year.

In an interview published before the primary, Mace recognized that while she had likely tossed the president’s support by pushing to release the files, she also didn’t have any regrets, describing herself as an “independent conservative” and ardent MAGA candidate.

“That’s the sole reason I didn’t get the endorsement, because I voted to release the Epstein files, and I’m okay with that,” Mace told Politico. “I’ve worked very hard to expose pedophiles, and child rapists, and sex trafficking in my state, and will continue to do it regardless of the outcome of the election.”

She ultimately placed last—far behind Trump’s pick, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, who came in first with nearly 29 percent of the vote just two weeks after receiving his endorsement. Mace has already backed South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson in the runoff, despite the fact that she accused him of protecting alleged child sex abusers earlier this year.

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