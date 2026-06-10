Um, What? Trump Says He Loves Inflation
Donald Trump insisted that surging inflation, caused by his tariffs and war in Iran, is a great thing.
President Donald Trump said he loves inflation.
A new report released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the U.S.’s annual inflation rate had reached its highest levels in three years. Later, in the Oval Office, a reporter asked Trump whether the new inflation numbers concerned him. The president presented his own pathetic spin.
“No, I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation,” Trump said.
Sorry, what?
As Americans are struggling to afford gas, food, electricity, and medical care, Trump suggested that the high prices would be good for “after the war.”
“You know we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil. Nobody knows it. You know who doesn’t know about it? Iran until right now,” Trump said. “We took out, the other night, 22 ships, late at night with no lights because they don’t have any radar because we blasted the crap out of it.”
Trump indicated that clandestine oil flows were why crude prices were below $100 per barrel. But if that was ever really a secret, Iran certainly knew about it—because Trump had posted about it earlier in the day.
Trump has made it clear he cares more about oil companies than average Americans, who aren’t likely to buy the president’s sudden pivot after he’s spent the last few years railing against inflation.