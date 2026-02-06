Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Back in Jail for Destroying Anti-ICE Sculpture
Jake Lang has been arrested after he posted a video of himself damaging a sculpture at the Minnesota state Capitol.
January 6 insurrectionist, far-right activist, and Republican Senate candidate Jake Lang was arrested in Minneapolis after destroying a “PROSECUTE ICE” ice sculpture that was outside the Minnesota state Capitol on Thursday.
“President Trump, we support you. We support ICE. Our country was made for Americans, not for Somalis,” Lang says in a video he posted to social media, before awkwardly kicking some of the ice blocks down to spell a new message. “Pro-ICE baby! America first, America only! We’ll see ya here, February 7th, Saturday, 12 noon, outside the Minnesota state Capitol!”
Lang was later arrested by local police.
“They are charging me with a felony for $6000 in damage I’m being taken to Ramsey County Jail in Minnesota,” he wrote on X.
This arrest is yet another hurdle for Lang, as the prominent far-right influencer was booed and jeered out of his own event last month in Minneapolis. Lang has a history of antagonistic and confrontational action, hence his participation in the January 6 riot. Now it seems like he may actually face some repercussions.
Lang, a white supremacist who is particularly focused on the so-called “great replacement theory,” is running to replace Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Florida. He was accused of assaulting law enforcement with a deadly weapon and engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds at the Capitol on January 6, before President Trump pardoned him.