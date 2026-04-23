Did Laura Loomer Convince Rubio to Detain the Wrong Iranians?

But a new report from Drop Site, which reviewed birth records, identification papers, a family will, and other personal documents of the two women, reveals there isn’t a single connection between the women and Soleimani, who was killed by a drone strike ordered by President Trump in 2020.

These documents corroborate comments from Soleimani’s youngest daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, who told Iranian media after her arrest that the State Department’s allegations were “false” and that “the individuals arrested in the United States have no connection whatsoever to our family.” Another daughter, Narjes Soleimani, said in a separate statement that “To this day, no member of the Soleimani family, nor any relative of General Soleimani, has resided in the United States.”

The mother-daughter duo appear to have gotten Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s attention thanks to Loomer. In March, Loomer wrote that she was in touch with Rubio, claiming Soleimani’s niece was “making threats against the Trump administration, posting content sympathetic to the Iranian regime and Ayatollah, celebrating missiles being launched by Iran into Israel and other Middle Eastern countries, and posting other jihadi content while she lives in extreme luxury in Los Angeles.”