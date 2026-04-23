Did Laura Loomer Convince Rubio to Detain the Wrong Iranians?
A new report casts doubt on the State Department’s claim that it has found Qasem Soleimani’s relatives in Los Angeles.
The U.S. government may have detained two Iranian women based on false information from well-known Islamophobe and bigot Laura Loomer.
ICE arrested green card holders Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter, Sarina Hosseiny, at their home outside of Los Angeles earlier this month, alleging that they were relatives of the deceased Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. The arrest came less than a month after Loomer called for the deportation of a woman she claimed was Soleimani’s niece.
But a new report from Drop Site, which reviewed birth records, identification papers, a family will, and other personal documents of the two women, reveals there isn’t a single connection between the women and Soleimani, who was killed by a drone strike ordered by President Trump in 2020.
These documents corroborate comments from Soleimani’s youngest daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, who told Iranian media after her arrest that the State Department’s allegations were “false” and that “the individuals arrested in the United States have no connection whatsoever to our family.” Another daughter, Narjes Soleimani, said in a separate statement that “To this day, no member of the Soleimani family, nor any relative of General Soleimani, has resided in the United States.”
The mother-daughter duo appear to have gotten Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s attention thanks to Loomer. In March, Loomer wrote that she was in touch with Rubio, claiming Soleimani’s niece was “making threats against the Trump administration, posting content sympathetic to the Iranian regime and Ayatollah, celebrating missiles being launched by Iran into Israel and other Middle Eastern countries, and posting other jihadi content while she lives in extreme luxury in Los Angeles.”
After ICE detained the pair, the State Department issued a statement claiming to have revoked the green cards of “the niece and grand niece of deceased Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani” and accusing them of “living lavishly in the United States.”
But the accusations of the two living a lavish lifestyle are unfounded, according to Hosseiny’s friends, who say that the mother and daughter were behind on mortgage payments and are now relying on friends to help with legal costs over their ICE’s detention.
Hosseiny told Drop Site that her mother was not a pro-regime operative, having been active in protest movements in Iran in the 1990s and 2000s, even spending a week in prison.
“She’s kind of a passionate person overall, and she thought that she was going to come here and be able to talk freely when she’s been threatened and imprisoned in Iran for speaking about politics, and now she’s again in prison for speaking out about politics,” Hosseiny told Drop Site.
She said the pair left Iran under duress after she took part in a dance competition in Turkey at age 12, which was aired on a satellite channel illegal in Iran. She said she was expelled from two schools over it, and conservative family members with connections to the Iranian government beat and threatened her mother. At 14, she came to the U.S. on a student visa with her mother and the pair applied for and received asylum.
Both of them have been in the South Texas ICE Processing Center for over three weeks, and Hamideh hasn’t received regular treatment for her autoimmune hemolytic anemia, a blood disorder that requires regular transfusions. In one instance, Hosseiny told her friend Shawna Ruhland that her mother passed out and was left unconscious on the floor of the facility for ten minutes. Ruhland has set up a donation page for the pair.
A State Department spokesperson said the government stood by its findings.
“While we do not comment on matters of classified intelligence, we remain certain of the Secretary’s determination,” Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson told the news site. “If ‘Drop Site News’ is aware of anti-American green card holders with ties to terrorists presently in the United States, we would gladly investigate those individuals for possible termination of legal status and deportation.”
Loomer, who has a long history of attacking Islam and Muslims in addition to minorities generally, was also unrepentant, insisting that the two women are related to Soleimani, but that they deserved to be deported regardless.
“I want all Islamic immigrants deported. I don’t support any of their asylum claims.”