Trump Cancels Iran Strikes Just as Abruptly as He Started Them
Donald Trump continues to give us all whiplash.
Donald Trump has cancelled an attack against Iran that was scheduled to take place Thursday evening.
The president in a post on Truth Social suggested that the two countries had come to an agreement.
“Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others,” Trump wrote. “The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized—Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly.”
This is a developing story.