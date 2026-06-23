Trump Is Giving White South African Refugees a Gift Bag for Racists
It includes some questionable literature on apartheid and American slavery.
The Trump administration wants to give white South African “refugees” an arrival gift bag with an American flag, an Android tablet, the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and hagiographic literature from PragerU minimizing the history of slavery and apartheid in the country and falsely accusing the South African government of “favoring the Black population.”
This is the latest effort to woo the Afrikaner population, descended from 17th-century Dutch, German, and French Huguenot settlers in South Africa, since the Trump administration began allowing thousands of white South Africans into the country based on debunked claims that they’re victims of “white genocide” pushed by Elon Musk, while maintaining Trump’s ban on people who legitimately need asylum.
“Farmers are being killed,” Trump said last May, calling Afrikaners a “long-persecuted minority group.”
The gift bags have yet to be finalized, according to The New York Times.
One of the books from PragerU, titled Lwazi’s Hard Lesson, details a Black South African rugby player who protects his white teammate from an angry Black mob, and describes South African freedom fighter and first post-apartheid President Nelson Mandela as a “South African lawyer and activist who sought to end apartheid with acts of sabotage.”
“Unlike South Africa’s Black population, the white population is declining in number,” the literature included in the package reads. “As an easy scapegoat for a failing government, more and more white South Africans are choosing to leave the country each year.”
Brown University historian Nancy Jacobs described that account to the Times as “selective in the extreme, and even inaccurate.”
As of 2025, white South Africans own nearly 75 percent of all farmland in the country despite making up just 7 percent of the population.