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Trump Is Giving White South African Refugees a Gift Bag for Racists

It includes some questionable literature on apartheid and American slavery.

A crowd of white South Africans holding American flags and balloons listen to two men wearing suits in an airplane hangar.
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Newly arrived white South African refugees listen to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar (right) near Washington Dulles International Airport on May 12, 2025.

The Trump administration wants to give white South African “refugees” an arrival gift bag with an American flag, an Android tablet, the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and hagiographic literature from PragerU minimizing the history of slavery and apartheid in the country and falsely accusing the South African government of “favoring the Black population.”

This is the latest effort to woo the Afrikaner population, descended from 17th-century Dutch, German, and French Huguenot settlers in South Africa, since the Trump administration began allowing thousands of white South Africans into the country based on debunked claims that they’re victims of “white genocide” pushed by Elon Musk, while maintaining Trump’s ban on people who legitimately need asylum.

“Farmers are being killed,” Trump said last May, calling Afrikaners a “long-persecuted minority group.”

The gift bags have yet to be finalized, according to The New York Times.

One of the books from PragerU, titled Lwazi’s Hard Lesson, details a Black South African rugby player who protects his white teammate from an angry Black mob, and describes South African freedom fighter and first post-apartheid President Nelson Mandela as a “South African lawyer and activist who sought to end apartheid with acts of sabotage.”

“Unlike South Africa’s Black population, the white population is declining in number,” the literature included in the package reads. “As an easy scapegoat for a failing government, more and more white South Africans are choosing to leave the country each year.”

Brown University historian Nancy Jacobs described that account to the Times as “selective in the extreme, and even inaccurate.”

As of 2025, white South Africans own nearly 75 percent of all farmland in the country despite making up just 7 percent of the population.

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Trump, 80, Wants to Run for President Again

Legally he can’t, but is he even physically able to?

Trump, wearing a navy blue suit with a dark tie, sticks his chin up while standing behind a microphone and podium with the presidential seal.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to a Mack Trucks manufacturing facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on June 23.

President Donald Trump is once again floating the idea of running for an unconstitutional third term.

At a speech in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Trump fell back on one of his favorite talking points: winning elections.

“We won it by a lot,” he said, referring (hopefully) to the 2024 election. “Maybe we should run again. Should we run again?”

The crowd at the Mack Trucks facility responded with cheers. Chuckling, Trump continued, “I’d like to do it. I’d like to do it.”

As the president knows, running for a third term would violate the Constitution. Even if it was allowed, it seems unlikely that the 80-year-old could physically manage it: Trump regularly dozes off during Cabinet meetings, and his health status is murky at best.

Trump has repeatedly referenced running for a third term, and has said in the past that he is “not joking” when he brings it up. The president has also reportedly discussed running again with his lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, who’s writing a book about that very scenario.

The Trump Organization even sells “Trump 2028” hats for $55. Last year, the price was $50, but the Trump family is clearly in a hard spot financially: They’ve only made $4 billion since Trump’s second term.

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Watch: Trump Spreads Six Lies About His Iran Deal in 15 Seconds

The president can’t keep his words or facts straight about the Iran war.

Donald Trump stands at a podium before a microphone with the presidential seal wearing a blue suit and tie with a faint American flag partially visible beind him.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations facility on June 23 in Macungie, Pennsylvania.

President Trump claimed Tuesday that Iran had “no missile capability”—one of six bold-faced lies that directly contradicts what he said last week.

“Now we’re leaving Iran with no Navy, no Air Force, no antiaircraft, no missile capability, no nuclear program. We’re leaving them without any nuclear capacity, and they’ve agreed to that. And we’re getting along quite well,” Trump said at a rally in Macungie, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. “We can fly over Tehran just at will. Nobody’s gonna do anything to us.”

First off, Iran still has a navy. Even though the U.S. has sunk multiple Iranian naval ships, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps still have active naval units—they wouldn’t be able to control the Strait of Hormuz if they didn’t. Iran’s nuclear energy program remains intact, as does their capacity to develop it in the future. They also still maintain an aging collection of aircraft. Last month, The New York Times reported that Iran still had “substantial missile capabilities,” including ballistic missiles. Trump admitted as much last week, much to the chagrin of war hawks both at home and in Israel.

“We’ll be working on a parallel effort with the Gulf nations to address nonnuclear issues, such as [Iran’s] conventional ballistic missiles,” Trump said at the G7 summit on Wednesday. “I mean, they have to have some. Because other people have some. You gotta have some. Somebody said ‘You shouldn’t give them more … sir, you shouldn’t let them have any missile.’ … What am I gonna do? I’m gonna let Saudi Arabia have missiles, but they can’t have them?”

Trump can’t even keep his lies straight. He and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed the U.S. had decimated Iran’s entire military in Operation Epic Fury back in the spring, and that they weren’t a threat. Since then, Iran has continued to either use, hold, or develop every single thing Trump said he had taken away from them.

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DOJ Dropped Charges Against Indian Billionaire After He Met Trump Jr.

The Department of Justice had previously registered criminal fraud charges against Gautam Adani.

Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, makes a prayer gesture with his hands
Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani was facing federal fraud and bribery charges in the U.S. Then he met privately with Donald Trump Jr.

Adani is the second-richest Asian in the world with an estimated net worth around $88.6 billion, according to a Forbes analysis. In November 2024, Adani and two other executives at the Indian Energy Company were indicted in Brooklyn for allegedly bribing Indian government officials in order to secure large solar energy projects and lying to U.S. investors about it, according to a Justice Department press release.

Adani and his co-conspirators were charged under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an anti-bribery statute passed in 1977 that Trump paused for “national security” purposes in February 2025.

Adani’s fortune changed after he met with the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., in Ahmedabad, India, last November. What was discussed during the meeting is not known, but the meeting itself was not previously reported until Bloomberg got the scoop Tuesday.

Seven months later, in May 2025, the DOJ dropped its charges against Adani. In a brief filing, prosecutors wrote that the department had “reviewed this case and … decided, in its prosecutorial discretion, not to devote further resources to these criminal charges against individual defendants.”

The billionaire’s sudden good luck was met by an excited market, which surged stocks in his companies and temporarily skyrocketed Adani’s wealth, pushing him into top spot as the wealthiest person in Asia.

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. told Bloomberg that the meeting had “zero to do” with the DOJ’s decision to drop its case against Adani.

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Trump Launches AI Surveillance of Reflecting Pool as Disaster Grows

Is the Trump administration doing anything other than obsessing over the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool?

U.S. Army National Guard troops take shelter from the rain underneath a mobile camera trailer’s solar panels while guarding the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The Washington Monument is in the background.
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National Guard troops take shelter from the rain underneath a mobile camera trailer’s solar panels while guarding the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, on June 23.

Federal law enforcement agents were spotted installing AI-powered surveillance towers at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in the latest escalation of President Donald Trump’s weird obsession.

In one video shared by TMZ Tuesday, U.S. Marshals escorted an LVT Mobile Security Unit to the edge of the Reflecting Pool.

In another video a day earlier, Daily Mail reporter John Michael Raasch witnessed a surveillance tower being towed in circles around the supposedly embattled landmark by U.S. Parks Police.

These towers do more than just record passersby: They automatically detect and alert so-called threats and use AI-powered audio alerts, strobes, and a powerful spotlight to deter crime. Most likely, they will just catch tourists.

The installation of security equipment is a significant escalation after several people, including a former U.S. Olympian, were arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Reflecting Pool. Trump has nonsensically claimed that vandals cut a massive slit in the bottom of the pool, but has refused to provide any evidence of the crime, which no one else has spotted. Now it seems that he doesn’t want anyone to get too close.

Trump has directed more than $16 million in renovations toward the Reflecting Pool, but just days before the country’s 250th anniversary, it was once again filled with algae and appeared to be literally falling apart.

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