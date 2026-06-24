Soldiers Accuse Pentagon of Downplaying Iran War Injuries

Hicks suffered a traumatic brain injury, and his injuries were also listed as “minor,” even though he required multiple surgeries.

“That assessment is unacceptable,” Bearman’s wife, Amy, told CBS. “They told me that my husband’s injuries were classified as NSI, and they described that, or they defined that, as ‘not seriously injured.’ … He was treated and released back to duty.

“I could just hear him breathing and then he finally said, ‘I’m going to be OK.’ I waited a few moments and then asked if he returned to duty. It seemed like forever before he answered me, and then he said, ‘I can’t go back.’”