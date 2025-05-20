Alina Habba Just Crossed Hakeem Jeffries’s Red Line. What Now?
Alina Habba has charged a sitting Democratic congresswoman for doing her job.
Donald Trump’s Justice Department is sending a message.
Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba announced late Monday that she had dropped charges against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka for facing off with authorities at an ICE facility in his city earlier this month. But in a back-to-back press release, the Justice Department official revealed that the administration would instead be going after a sitting congresswoman who was also present that day.
Habba, Trump’s former personal attorney, declared charges against Representative LaMonica McIver for “assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement,” and insisted that McIver’s conduct during the ICE facility clash “cannot be overlooked.”
“I have persistently made efforts to address these issues without bringing criminal charges and have given Representative McIver every opportunity to come to a resolution, but she has unfortunately declined,” Habba said in a statement.
McIver and Baraka have both denied accusations that they were violent at the protest.
“The charges against me are purely political—they mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight,” McIver said in a statement.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries torched the Trump administration last week for the charges against Baraka and for hinting they would go after McIver next. Jeffries argued that threatening to arrest a sitting congresswoman for visiting an ICE facility would be a clear example of executive overreach.
“It’s a red line,” Jeffries told reporters in the Capitol at the time. “They know better than to go down that road.”
McIver visited the Ice facility earlier this month alongside Representatives Rob Menendez and Bonnie Watson Coleman, fellow New Jersey Democrats. Baraka joined the trio for a tour. The lawmakers were reportedly at the facility to serve a summons for code violations to a representative of the facility’s operating company, Geo Group.
After Baraka passed the entry gates, the group was barraged by agents, with at least one of the lawmakers getting shoved. Baraka was ultimately arrested, and Habba accused him of trespassing and ignoring multiple warnings from Homeland Security to leave the premises.
But the lawmakers did not interpret the events of the day that way.
“What we experienced was the weaponization, is the abuse of power.… They know who we are … they manhandled us and arrested the mayor,” Coleman said, adding that “if they can treat members of Congress like that, imagine how they treat people on the streets.”
Representatives from around the country echoed that sentiment. In a post on X late Monday, Texas Representative Greg Casar wrote that the charges against McIver should “send a chill down the spine of every American.”
“If the president can arrest law-abiding elected officials in an attempt to silence them, then no American is safe from his abuses of power,” he wrote.