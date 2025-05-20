Alina Habba Just Crossed Hakeem Jeffries’s Red Line. What Now?

Habba, Trump’s former personal attorney, declared charges against Representative LaMonica McIver for “assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement,” and insisted that McIver’s conduct during the ICE facility clash “cannot be overlooked.”

“I have persistently made efforts to address these issues without bringing criminal charges and have given Representative McIver every opportunity to come to a resolution, but she has unfortunately declined,” Habba said in a statement.

McIver and Baraka have both denied accusations that they were violent at the protest.