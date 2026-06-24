Trump Responds to Housing Question With Rant About Communist Takeover

One reporter asked, “Buying a home is unattainable for so many Americans. Is this election legislation more important to you than resolving the housing crisis?”

“Every election is important, we’re doing very well,” Trump responded. “They want a lot of Communists to come in.… The people that they’re pushing are Communists, and this country is not going to have Communists.”

asked about high housing costs and why he won't sign the housing bill, Trump immediately pivots to ranting about "communists" and says, "this country is not going to have communists" (in other words, rigging elections for Republicans with the SAVE Act is more important to him… pic.twitter.com/bVKphElGBF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2026

Trump went on a posting spree Wednesday morning, writing, “America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country!!!” and “history has conclusively shown that the downtrodden States that [the Communists] will soon be running will ONLY GET WORSE.”