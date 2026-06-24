Republicans Scramble After Trump Refuses to Sign Landmark Housing Bill
The president abruptly canceled a public signing ceremony of the bill—leaving his own party in the lurch.
Republicans can’t catch a break at the minute, and it’s all due to their mad, senile king.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump refused to sign a bipartisan housing bill, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which passed both the House and Senate with flying colors—catching members of his own party off guard.
The bill would create new homes and limit corporate investors’ ability to buy single-family residences. Members of the GOP have used it as an example of their concern for working people ahead of the November midterms.
The stage was quite literally set for the signing in the Capitol before Trump threw his hissy fit. With little over an hour before the public signing ceremony, the president said he wants to push through the SAVE Act, Republicans’ faulty voter ID bill, before doing anything about housing.
Republicans then rushed to remove the presidential seal from the podium, as Democrats began using the stage as a backdrop to highlight the president’s sudden flip-flop.
Following Trump’s public refusal, House Speaker Mike Johnson attempted some damage control in a press conference.
“The president, when we go through the details of the bill, he’s gonna understand that it’s a good product, and certainly something that fulfills his promises,” Johnson said.
The SAVE Act has passed in the House but does not currently have the votes to pass the Senate. Nor should it—the bill will make it tougher for anyone lacking a paper copy of their birth certificate or passport to vote.
“The SAVE Act will make it exceedingly and unacceptably difficult for hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Americans, to be heard,” Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock told Politico. “If all the people in the election can’t be heard, who are eligible to vote, then that’s something other than democracy.”
“I don’t think the American public knows what is in store for them if [the SAVE ACT] passes,” Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono added. “Millions of people are going to need to re-register.”
Kyle Griffin of MS NOW said the legislation was “designed to help rig elections.”
Despite the president’s refusal to sign the housing bill, it could still become law in 10 days if Congress remains in session.