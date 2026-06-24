Trump Cancels Signing of Biggest Housing Affordability Bill in Decades
He wants Congress to pass a voter suppression bill instead.
President Trump has canceled the signing of the largest housing affordability bill in decades unless Congress passes his voter-suppressing SAVE Act.
“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on Wednesday.
This is a very last-minute cancellation, as the signing presentation was set to happen Wednesday, an hour after his post.
“So.… Looks like they’re going to have to dissemble this stage here at Statuary Hall in the Capitol,” Scott MacFarlane of Meidas Touch wrote on X. “Trump has cancelled his signing of a housing bill … which truly jams up his fellow Republicans who wanted to campaign on it.”
The 21st Century Road to Housing bill, sponsored by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. The legislation aims to make housing easier to build and more affordable by blocking corporate entities from buying up single-family homes, among other methods. Trump, a former slumlord, has also downplayed the significance of this bill.
“The Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren centric housing bill, which is of minor importance compared to lower interest rates, and even FISA, pales in comparison to passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. That is what Americans, both Dumocrats, Republicans, and everyone else, care about,” Trump wrote, shortly before canceling his signing of the bill. “Get the bad Republicans to approve it or, better yet, Terminate the Filibuster and approve it, AND EVERYTHING ELSE REPUBLICANS HAVE EVER DREAMED OF.”
Potentially killing a massive housing bill in the midst of an affordability crisis to make it harder for Democrats to vote is a good example of where Trump’s priorities lie.
This story has been updated.