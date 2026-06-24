Trump Cancels Signing of Biggest Housing Affordability Bill in Decades

This is a very last-minute cancellation, as the signing presentation was set to happen Wednesday, an hour after his post.

“So.… Looks like they’re going to have to dissemble this stage here at Statuary Hall in the Capitol,” Scott MacFarlane of Meidas Touch wrote on X. “Trump has cancelled his signing of a housing bill … which truly jams up his fellow Republicans who wanted to campaign on it.”

The 21st Century Road to Housing bill, sponsored by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. The legislation aims to make housing easier to build and more affordable by blocking corporate entities from buying up single-family homes, among other methods. Trump, a former slumlord, has also downplayed the significance of this bill.