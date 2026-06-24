Trump and GOP Senator Get Into Shouting Match Behind Closed Doors

CNN reports that Bill Cassidy lost his temper with Trump and "berated the president for what has transpired in Iran, for not being clear with Congress about his actions in the region" pic.twitter.com/4tq7GC3pU1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2026

Many suspected the lunch would center around discussion of the SAVE America Act that Trump is trying to push through the Senate, but instead the conversation turned to Iran. On Tuesday night, the Senate voted to limit Trump’s war powers, and remove U.S. military forces from the country.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy was one of four Republicans who voted with Democrats to pass the law. When Trump asked why these Republicans voted for the resolution, Cassidy reportedly responded, “Is that a rhetorical question, or do you really want to know the answer?”

Cassidy then berated the president for not being clear with Congress about his actions in Iran, and argued that until he got a fuller briefing of what was going on, he’d keep voting to limit Trump’s powers.