“Bolshevik Revolution”: Republicans React to NY Democrats’ Primary
Congressional Republicans are heated following a series of primary wins for New York candidates backed by Zohran Mamdani.
State and national Republican groups have developed a new midterm strategy after the left’s big wins in New York City on Tuesday: fearmongering about communism and the death of the nuclear family. (Oh, wait, that’s actually not a new strategy at all.)
The chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Representative Richard Hudson, reportedly compared the primary wins to “a Bolshevik revolution” on Wednesday, in a meeting with GOP House members. The NRCC also made a slightly cringy X post referring to the progressive winners as “America-hating Socialists.”
A few MAGA House members spoke out individually against the election results, including Randy Fine and Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
“What is happening in New York tonight should scare every American,” Fine, who is no stranger to promoting hateful rhetoric, said. “The Democrat Party there no longer seeks to make America prosper. It seeks to destroy it.”
The fearmongering comes after New York’s democratic socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, proved his November victory was no fluke on Tuesday. The three progressives Mamdani endorsed all won their primaries, knocking off establishment Dems and sometimes other progressives.
Former City Comptroller Brad Lander knocked off incumbent Representative Dan Goldman in New York’s 10th district; Democratic socialist Claire Valdez, an artist and assemblywoman, defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the 7th; and in possibly the biggest upset of the night, Darializa Avila Chevalier, a little-known democratic socialist, bested incumbent Representative Adriano Espaillat in the 13th.
“New York Democrats just elected three socialists in primaries,” raged the New York state GOP on X. “Their party has been taken over by radicals who support Islamic terrorism and want to dismantle the nuclear family.”
Centrist Democrats also felt a sense of foreboding on Wednesday upon seeing the success of leftists.
“Republicans will very quickly seek to elevate, as they always do, the most radical voices in the Democratic Party,” Howard Wolfson, a Democratic strategist and adviser to former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, told The New York Times. “And after tonight, they will have more radical Democrats to choose from.”
Representative Greg Meeks, who chairs the Queens Democratic Party, was a bit more diplomatic. “It was a tough night,” he said.