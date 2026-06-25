Turns Out RFK Jr. Lied to Congress About That Trip to Samoa

“The mission involves health informatics evaluation from medical record data from all hospitals and clinics in Samoa to evaluate outcomes associated with the recent discontinuity in vaccinations,” Dr. Michael Graven, who worked at Kennedy’s anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense, wrote in a 2019 email. “Mr. Kennedy asked me to join this mission as I have performed health informatics initiatives in 48 other countries over 40 years.”

This stands in direct contrast with how Kennedy repeatedly described his work to the Senate. In response to questioning from Senator Ron Wyden during his confirmation hearings last year, Kennedy said, “I went there, nothing to do with vaccines. I went there to produce a medical informatics system with digitalized records in Samoa and make health delivery much more efficient.”

But the emails obtained by The Guardian tell a different story. Graven said in emails that he and Kennedy planned to spend weeks collecting data in Samoa, but the two ended up leaving just a few days after arriving. Antone Greubel, a State Department employee who was stationed in Samoa, sent an email on June 4 to his colleagues: “Based on conversations with my contacts RFK and Dr [Graven] fell far short of their goal to influence Samoan government vaccination policy.”