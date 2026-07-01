Trump Shows Off His Qatari Jet as He Dodges Key Question on Costs

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“What’s your favorite upgrade to the new plane, and how much did it cost American taxpayers to upgrade the plane?” a reporter asked.

“Very little relative to what it would cost if we did it a different way. This was a gift from a country that’s treated us very well, they’re an ally of us over in the Middle East—Qatar. And I went to Boeing, I said ‘who has the best one?’ Qatar, there’s never been a plane like it,” Trump replied, not actually answering the question. “The Emir [of Qatar], Tamim [bin Hamad Al Thani], who’s a great gentlemen, he said, ‘No, no, I’d like to make a contribution to the country.’ So it was very nice. We were able to do it in about five months, bring it up to the presidential standard—meaning security-wise. You’re gonna get a kick out of it.”

Q: How much did it cost American taxpayers to upgrade the plane?



TRUMP: It cost very little relative to what it would cost if we did it a different way. This was a gift from a country that's treated us very well. pic.twitter.com/JNd27YeGpR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026

The jet—one of the largest presidential gifts ever—is valued at $400 million. The Air Force said it spent around $400 million on renovating the plane, changing the cabin layout, communications system, and security upgrades. That doesn’t account for the taxpayer-funded, continued maintenance of the plane, either.