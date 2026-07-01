Trump Shows Off His Qatari Jet as He Dodges Key Question on Costs
The president is proud to have accepted a luxury plane from Qatar, though it still cost taxpayers an unknown sum.
President Donald Trump took some time out of his morning to announce his very first trip on the Qatari jet he was gifted last year, bragging about the Air Force One replacement he claims was “free” while dodging questions about how much it actually costs.
“Air Force One was 35, 36 years old. It would be parked next to the new [jets] like this, and it didn’t look appropriate for our country,” Trump told reporters outside Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday morning. “The country is very proud of it.… You can low-key it, or you can show it. And I think the country should be very proud of it.”
“What’s your favorite upgrade to the new plane, and how much did it cost American taxpayers to upgrade the plane?” a reporter asked.
“Very little relative to what it would cost if we did it a different way. This was a gift from a country that’s treated us very well, they’re an ally of us over in the Middle East—Qatar. And I went to Boeing, I said ‘who has the best one?’ Qatar, there’s never been a plane like it,” Trump replied, not actually answering the question. “The Emir [of Qatar], Tamim [bin Hamad Al Thani], who’s a great gentlemen, he said, ‘No, no, I’d like to make a contribution to the country.’ So it was very nice. We were able to do it in about five months, bring it up to the presidential standard—meaning security-wise. You’re gonna get a kick out of it.”
The jet—one of the largest presidential gifts ever—is valued at $400 million. The Air Force said it spent around $400 million on renovating the plane, changing the cabin layout, communications system, and security upgrades. That doesn’t account for the taxpayer-funded, continued maintenance of the plane, either.