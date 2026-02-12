DHS Panics Over New Bodycam Footage of Marimar Martinez Shooting

“Are we watching the same video? This is CNN parroting a lawsuit complaint for the sake of getting an emotional exclusive interview to rile up their 53 viewers. They should just drop the charade and hire the reporter as co counsel,” the DHS account wrote rather angrily on Thursday. “Once again @CNN demonstrates a complete aversion to the truth. Border Patrol law enforcement officers were ambushed and rammed. The officers can be heard identifying the threat ‘we are boxed in’ attempting to avoid conflict, by driving away, and then clearly identify when this violent rioter hit them with her vehicle. ‘We are hit.’”

The DHS account is simply repeating the exact things that this new footage draws into question. It certainly doesn’t look like they’re boxed in, and it certainly does look like their car makes a hard maneuver right before they say they’ve been hit.

“I appreciate the response, but the agent himself testified he wouldn’t consider this a ramming and this is also his vehicle in the highlighted circle at the time of the shooting,” Jimenez said. “Do you assess this as ‘boxed in’?”