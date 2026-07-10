Judge Deals Two More Blows to Trump’s War on DEI in Blue States
Trump’s attempt to block federal grants would have affected things like disaster response.
A federal judge handed President Trump two new losses in his war against whatever he perceives as diversity, equity, and inclusion.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued a preliminary injunction to freeze Trump’s effort to place anti-DEI conditions on federal grants in multiple cities in Oregon and California, ruling that the move overstepped Congress’s power of the purse.
Grants at risk due to Trump’s move include those that deal with assistance for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, disaster relief efforts, terrorism preparedness, and “a range of initiatives designed to expand and strengthen services for crime victims, including funding specialized assistance for children, elders, and victims of technology-facilitated abuse.”
“Plaintiffs maintain that ‘[n]othing in the Constitution or federal statutes authorizes Defendants to impose the Challenged Conditions, or anything of the kind, on funds administered through congressional grant programs,’” Orrick wrote. “I agree.”
This is at least the third time in recent weeks that Trump has had an anti-DEI measure temporarily struck down by the courts.