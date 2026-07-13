New Video Raises Questions About ICE’s Story on Deadly Maine Shooting
A young man is dead following another fatal ICE shooting. Video footage shows what happened in the moments after.
New footage from ICE’s fatal shooting in Maine Monday morning shows the victim’s car still running in circles after they shot him at the wheel.
The Portland Press Herald released footage from immediately after the shooting in Biddeford, Maine, showing ICE agents attempting to stop the small white car. When the agents finally succeeded in opening the car door, they let the man’s body slump to the ground before putting him in handcuffs.
It’s a gruesome scene, and an eyewitness told the Press Herald that he saw agents pull the man from the car, “bleeding profusely from the head.”
“He was talking. He said, ‘I tried to stop,’” the witness said. Other footage appeared to show agents surrounding the man on the ground in an intersection, with the car sporting several bullet holes. A young child, reportedly the victim’s daughter and no older than three years old, was at the scene crying in her Bluey pajamas, according to another witness who spoke with the Press Herald.
Immigration advocates say the man, who has only been identified as a 26-year-old from Colombia, was authorized to work in the United States and had a Social Security number. One eyewitness told Reuters that the ICE officer who shot the man said the victim tried to ram him, a story similar to those that ICE has told in previous violent confrontations.
Maine Representative Chellie Pingree and Senator Angus King said Monday afternoon that the ICE agents were not wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting. The incident has touched off protests against ICE in Biddeford, with the town’s residents marching around the city and reaching Republican Senator Susan Collins’s local office, where they chanted “vote her out.”
Last week, ICE shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, and claimed that he tried to ram and kill ICE agents with his car, contradicting witnesses who said ICE agents boxed in his car.