New Video Raises Questions About ICE’s Story on Deadly Maine Shooting

“I think it was a top ten, maybe a top five, moment in the history of the Senate,” Trump told CNN. “It was an incredible display, and he did it from the heart. He felt strongly about Brett, and he did it from the heart—and it turned that whole thing around.”

But Trump was far less effusive about Graham’s legacy by Monday morning when he called in to Fox News, boiling down Graham’s 23-year Senate career to his political flip-flop after the January 6 insurrection.

“He had one bad moment, and that was on the Jan. 6 thing when he stood up [and said], ‘All right, now I’ve had it. That’s it. I can’t do it anymore,’” Trump recalled, laughing. “Then he called me like about 40 minutes later, and he said, ‘Did I really say that? I can’t believe it.’ And he took it back. So I give him a 99 instead of a 100, ‘cause most people, a lot of people are at 100, but he did have that one little moment and it was sorta funny.”