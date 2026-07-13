What Trump Said About Lindsey Graham at First Event Since His Death
Graham died unexpectedly Saturday night.
Donald Trump’s first speech after Lindsey Graham’s passing didn’t include one word about the prominent South Carolina Republican’s shocking death. Instead, the president opted to use his time before the American public to stump for an upcoming IndyCar race.
Trump didn’t seem out of sorts in the slightest Monday as he advertised the two-day August race, slated to take place on the National Mall to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Instead, he ribbed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for being named a three-time world champion in the 90-foot lumberjack speed climb, and joked with the CEO of Fox Sports, Eric Shanks, about what he predicted would be “big ratings.”
“It will be an awesome display of American patriotism and raw horsepower, ingenuity. You’re going to see cars at the level that they’ve never been at before, with cars racing more than 190 miles and even higher than that down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Trump said, pegging the event as a spiritual successor to his UFC 250 fight.
“It wasn’t exactly designed for that, but what Sean Duffy has done with these incredible, brilliant people is really amazing,” he continued. “It’s going to be a sight for the ages.”
Graham passed away on Saturday night after what his office described as a “brief and sudden illness.” The next morning, a preliminary medical report found that Graham had died from a tear in his aorta due to the hardening of his arteries.
Speaking in several interviews Sunday, Trump described Graham as “like a member of the family,” and said that his death was “very tough.” In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump recalled that he had spoken with Graham on Saturday night after the senator returned from his trip to Ukraine, and said that, at the time, Graham had “sounded a little bit tired, but perfect.”
“It’s devastating. I thought he was fine. He called me last night,” Trump told CNN. “What a terrible loss it is. He was a great politician. He was a natural. There are very few of them.”
The president also lauded what he considered some of Graham’s finest moments as a senator, including his impassioned defense of Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the Supreme Court in 2018.
“I think it was a top ten, maybe a top five, moment in the history of the Senate,” Trump told CNN. “It was an incredible display, and he did it from the heart. He felt strongly about Brett, and he did it from the heart—and it turned that whole thing around.”
But Trump was far less effusive about Graham’s legacy by Monday morning when he called in to Fox News, boiling down Graham’s 23-year Senate career to his political flip-flop after the January 6 insurrection.
“He had one bad moment, and that was on the Jan. 6 thing when he stood up [and said], ‘All right, now I’ve had it. That’s it. I can’t do it anymore,’” Trump recalled, laughing. “Then he called me like about 40 minutes later, and he said, ‘Did I really say that? I can’t believe it.’ And he took it back. So I give him a 99 instead of a 100, ‘cause most people, a lot of people are at 100, but he did have that one little moment and it was sorta funny.”
At the time, Graham said “enough is enough,” regarding Trump’s 2020 presidential election conspiracy. He quickly changed his mind when Trump returned to power.
But that was practically all Trump had to say on the matter. Fox’s hosts could barely get a word in edgewise as they tried to steer the president back towards his thoughts on Graham’s death. Instead, the president was fixated on his wildly unpopular SAVE America Act, opting to spend the remainder of his time on the broadcast complaining about mail-in ballots and California’s supposedly rigged elections.