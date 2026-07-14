Bodycam Footage Reveals GOP Governor Pressuring Cop to Let Him Go
Republican Governor Joe Lombardo used his name to get out of a traffic ticket.
Bodycam footage obtained by the Associated Press shows Nevada Republican Governor Joe Lombardo using his name to successfully get out of a traffic ticket.
Lombardo was pulled over in May by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer.
“Hello, how are you doing, sir?” the officer asked Lombardo in the video while approaching the passenger seat of Lombardo’s white truck, where his wife was sitting. “The reason I’m stopping you is for the—”
“I’m Joe Lombardo,” the governor replied plainly, putting his index finger in the air.
“I’m aware. [I’m stopping you for] the red light violation back there. Your right turn onto Giles here.”
“Come on, man,” Lombardo protested.
“You’re good to go,” the officer said, conceding. “Have a good day.”
The clip was met with immediate criticism of the special privilege that Lombardo was wielding. He received no citation, even though virtually any other Nevadan in that situation would have. Lombardo himself was a member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department before entering politics.
“RULES FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: Police body cam footage catches Joe Lombardo demanding special treatment after breaking the law,” the Nevada Democratic Party posted on X.
“Two months ago, Governor Lombardo and his wife were briefly pulled over on their way to the airport by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department over a question about whether Governor Lombardo had come to a complete stop while turning. Governor Lombardo spoke with the officer, fully complied with all instructions, and was promptly on his way,” a statement from Lombardo’s office read. “He remains grateful for the professionalism of the officer involved and for the service of law enforcement officers across Nevada.”