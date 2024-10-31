Project 2025’s Sinister Plans to Crush Pro-Palestine Activism Exposed

The plan claims that these organizations and pro-Palestine advocates receive “indispensable support of a vast network of activists and funders with a much more ambitious, insidious goal—the destruction of capitalism and democracy.” The plan to crush the pro-Palestine movement includes using counterterrorism and sanctions laws to overrule constitutional freedoms, including the First Amendment.



The plans would include deporting international students and others on foreign visas if they take part in pro-Palestinian activism, as well as charging people under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires people representing foreign interests to disclose their funds and activities. The plan also suggests using RICO statutes, typically used against organized crime, to help prosecute leading pro-Palestine organizations.



Project Esther outlines a series of steps: going after “propaganda” in schools, pursuing intimidation tactics to stop students from joining demonstrations, and restricting communication, coordination, and meetings between pro-Palestinian groups. The plan envisions a point at which most of the Jewish community and the general public perceive pro-Palestine groups “as a threat to their safety.” The whole process would be successful “within 12 to 24 months,” according to the plan.

