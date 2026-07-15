Trump Orders ICE to Not Change Anything After Third Killing in a Week
President Trump seems pleased by the pace of killings by immigration officers.
President Trump took to Truth Social to tell Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to continue doing traffic stops after the third person was killed in an immigration enforcement operation in the past week.
“The men and women of ICE are doing a GREAT job, one that has to be done. CRIME IS WAY DOWN IN AMERICA, in many cases with numbers that haven’t been seen in decades. The Open Border Policy of Sleepy Joe Biden allowed 25,000,000 people to pour into our Country, unchecked and unvetted. Many were Criminals, and we have to get them out. In order to do this, we must be strong, tough, and smart, and we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP!” Trump wrote early on Wednesday morning.
ICE announced Tuesday that it would temporarily end traffic stops after an ICE agent shot and killed Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old Colombian man who was here legally, while he drove with his three-year-old daughter in Maine. And the next day, a man in Florida was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while being chased by ICE.
Last Tuesday, an ICE agent shot and killed longtime Houston resident and father of three Lorenzo Salgado Araujo while he was driving, claiming that he tried to ram the officers—a claim the other men in the car have denied.
And yet Trump is still pressing for ICE to continue this particularly fatal exercise as he continues to struggle to reach his delusional goal of one million deportations.
“In speaking with numerous ICE sources today, most are expressing frustration that this will cause their arrest numbers to fall off a cliff while in effect. A large majority of their arrests involve vehicle stops. They will now largely have to rely on court arrests, detainer transfers, USCIS interviews, or ‘consensual encounters’/roving patrols on foot to make arrests in bigger numbers,” Fox News’s Bill Melugin wrote on Tuesday. “ICE prefers to target people in their vehicles instead of their homes because homes require a judicial warrant to enter, and vehicles are considered safer (someone can run into a home and grab a weapon, etc.) and targets can be followed to public areas where warrants aren’t required.”
These killings have led to wide, renewed calls for ICE to either be abolished or overhauled. But Trump wants the terror to continue, as it seems he couldn’t care less that at least 11 people have been fatally shot during his second-term immigration crackdown.
“The Radical Left Dumocrats would like to see this done, but it won’t happen on my watch. I.C.E., be judicious, fair and smart, and go back and do your very important job. Keep those Crime Stat Records coming!” Trump continued. “Remember, you are loved and respected in America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”