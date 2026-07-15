Trump Orders ICE to Not Change Anything After Third Killing in a Week

“In speaking with numerous ICE sources today, most are expressing frustration that this will cause their arrest numbers to fall off a cliff while in effect. A large majority of their arrests involve vehicle stops. They will now largely have to rely on court arrests, detainer transfers, USCIS interviews, or ‘consensual encounters’/roving patrols on foot to make arrests in bigger numbers,” Fox News’s Bill Melugin wrote on Tuesday. “ICE prefers to target people in their vehicles instead of their homes because homes require a judicial warrant to enter, and vehicles are considered safer (someone can run into a home and grab a weapon, etc.) and targets can be followed to public areas where warrants aren’t required.”

These killings have led to wide, renewed calls for ICE to either be abolished or overhauled. But Trump wants the terror to continue, as it seems he couldn’t care less that at least 11 people have been fatally shot during his second-term immigration crackdown.

“The Radical Left Dumocrats would like to see this done, but it won’t happen on my watch. I.C.E., be judicious, fair and smart, and go back and do your very important job. Keep those Crime Stat Records coming!” Trump continued. “Remember, you are loved and respected in America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”