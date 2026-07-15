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Trump Orders ICE to Not Change Anything After Third Killing in a Week

President Trump seems pleased by the pace of killings by immigration officers.

People protest outside of a federal immigration office in Scarborough, Maine, on July 14, after Joan Sebastian Guerrero was fatally shot by ICE agents.
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Protests outside of a federal immigration office in Scarborough, Maine, on July 14, after Joan Sebastian Guerrero was fatally shot by ICE agents

President Trump took to Truth Social to tell Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to continue doing traffic stops after the third person was killed in an immigration enforcement operation in the past week.

“The men and women of ICE are doing a GREAT job, one that has to be done. CRIME IS WAY DOWN IN AMERICA, in many cases with numbers that haven’t been seen in decades. The Open Border Policy of Sleepy Joe Biden allowed 25,000,000 people to pour into our Country, unchecked and unvetted. Many were Criminals, and we have to get them out. In order to do this, we must be strong, tough, and smart, and we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP!” Trump wrote early on Wednesday morning.

ICE announced Tuesday that it would temporarily end traffic stops after an ICE agent shot and killed Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old Colombian man who was here legally, while he drove with his three-year-old daughter in Maine. And the next day, a man in Florida was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while being chased by ICE.

Last Tuesday, an ICE agent shot and killed longtime Houston resident and father of three Lorenzo Salgado Araujo while he was driving, claiming that he tried to ram the officers—a claim the other men in the car have denied.

And yet Trump is still pressing for ICE to continue this particularly fatal exercise as he continues to struggle to reach his delusional goal of one million deportations.

“In speaking with numerous ICE sources today, most are expressing frustration that this will cause their arrest numbers to fall off a cliff while in effect. A large majority of their arrests involve vehicle stops. They will now largely have to rely on court arrests, detainer transfers, USCIS interviews, or ‘consensual encounters’/roving patrols on foot to make arrests in bigger numbers,” Fox News’s Bill Melugin wrote on Tuesday. “ICE prefers to target people in their vehicles instead of their homes because homes require a judicial warrant to enter, and vehicles are considered safer (someone can run into a home and grab a weapon, etc.) and targets can be followed to public areas where warrants aren’t required.”

These killings have led to wide, renewed calls for ICE to either be abolished or overhauled. But Trump wants the terror to continue, as it seems he couldn’t care less that at least 11 people have been fatally shot during his second-term immigration crackdown.

“The Radical Left Dumocrats would like to see this done, but it won’t happen on my watch. I.C.E., be judicious, fair and smart, and go back and do your very important job. Keep those Crime Stat Records coming!” Trump continued. “Remember, you are loved and respected in America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

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FCC Officials Got Some Very Nice Gifts From Paramount After Key Votes

A new report reveals how FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, and other FCC officials, were rewarded after votes helping out Paramount.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr
Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg/Getty Images
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr

After Paramount Skydance secured its multibillion-dollar merger with Skydance Media, it gave Federal Communications Commission officials who approved the deal some very pricey gifts. 

ProPublica reports that the company gave away expensive tickets to the Kennedy Center honors gala worth thousands of dollars. Commissioner Olivia Trusty, whose vote was needed to approve the merger, went to the black-tie event with a guest, thanks to tickets gifted by Paramount worth $12,000. FCC Chair Brendan Carr got even more expensive seats for himself and his wife: private skybox tickets with Paramount CEO David Ellison and other company executives worth $125,000 each. 

These weren’t the first gifts from Paramount to FCC commissioners. Ethics disclosures show that the company has gifted tickets to the gala to seven of the 10 commissioners over the last decade, a glaring conflict of interest for government employees responsible for regulating broadcasting companies like Paramount. Carr has accepted Kennedy Center tickets at least seven times since his appointment in 2017, totaling $63,000, according to his financial statements.  

Ethics experts told ProPublica that gifts like these compromise the impartiality of the FCC, and that commissioners who accepted them shouldn’t take part in any decisions concerning Paramount’s merger. 

“There’s no way that any top federal regulator should ever, ever accept a gift from a regulated company with interests their work will foreseeably affect,” Walter Shaub, director of the Office of Government Ethics from 2013 to 2017, told ProPublica. “The appearance of taking gifts like that is terrible. What’s at stake is nothing less than the public’s trust in government.”

The FCC’s final seal of approval is one of the last barriers to Paramount’s takeover of Warner Bros., which would put one company in charge of the networks CBS and CNN, the streaming services Paramount+ and HBO Max, and dozens of other media entities. Critics fear it could hand a powerful media conglomerate over to David and Larry Ellison, staunch supporters of President Trump who would likely force CNN to produce right-wing news coverage. 

Twelve Democratic-led states sued to stop the merger on Monday, and the Writers’ Guild, a union representing 18,000 media workers, also filed a lawsuit the next day against the deal in federal court, saying that it threatens the workers’ livelihoods. The British government signaled last month that it would investigate whether the new entity would hurt competition in the entertainment industry. 

Like many business deals in Trump’s second term, this one has a whiff of corruption. The FCC has been tainted, and Trump openly supports a deal that could stifle critical news coverage of him, while giving his supporters control of a large swath of the entertainment industry. His own FCC appears to be in Paramount’s pocket. 

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Wild New Details Emerge on ICE Agent Involved in Fatal Maine Shooting

The agent shot Joan Sebastian Guerrero dead during a vehicle stop.

People protest against ICE in Biddeford, Maine
Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

The ICE agent who shot and killed a 26-year-old Colombian immigrant in Biddeford, Maine, Monday morning had been with the agency for just a few short months.

The agent who killed Joan Sebastián Guerrero, the father of a three-year-old daughter, has not yet been identified, but a senior administration official who spoke with The Atlantic Tuesday on the condition of anonymity said that the agent was hired this year. The agent had previously been employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs Police, and had worked within the fold of federal law enforcement since 2017.

It was the second such shooting within the span of a week. Last week, another ICE agent killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo—a 52-year-old Mexican father of three and a local small-business owner—during a traffic stop in Houston. DHS officials have claimed that Salgado Araujo attempted to hit the federal agents with the front of his van, but eyewitnesses have directly contradicted that narrative. Bystanders who spoke with Representative Sylvia Garcia said that the agent fired his gun through the front passenger side window, and that federal agents were never in front of the vehicle.

The offending officer in the Houston shooting has not yet been publicly identified, either.

The two deaths prompted ICE to suspend all vehicle stops “effective immediately,” according to an email notice issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement official Liana Castano to ICE supervisors around the country. The directive came from Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin with support from ICE acting Director David Venturella, reported The Atlantic.

There have now been 11 fatal shootings by ICE agents since Donald Trump returned to office and made mass deportations a cornerstone of his second-term agenda.

In January, federal agents shot and killed 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good and, days later, ICU nurse Alex Pretti. Both were U.S. citizens. Their deaths sparked national outrage and further incensed the local pandemonium in Minneapolis that started weeks prior with Trump’s sudden decision to occupy the city with federal agents.

It’s been over six months since their deaths, but still virtually nothing has come of the federal investigation into the extrajudicial killings. Instead, Washington has reportedly utilized its heft to stow critical evidence—such as Good’s vehicle—away from the local and private detectives attempting to hold their killers accountable.

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Bodycam Footage Reveals GOP Governor Pressuring Cop to Let Him Go

Republican Governor Joe Lombardo used his name to get out of a traffic ticket.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo at a press conference
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Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo

Bodycam footage obtained by the Associated Press shows Nevada Republican Governor Joe Lombardo using his name to successfully get out of a traffic ticket.

Lombardo was pulled over in May by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer.

“Hello, how are you doing, sir?” the officer asked Lombardo in the video while approaching the passenger seat of Lombardo’s white truck, where his wife was sitting. “The reason I’m stopping you is for the—”

“I’m Joe Lombardo,” the governor replied plainly, putting his index finger in the air.

“I’m aware. [I’m stopping you for] the red light violation back there. Your right turn onto Giles here.”

“Come on, man,” Lombardo protested.

“You’re good to go,” the officer said, conceding. “Have a good day.”

The clip was met with immediate criticism of the special privilege that Lombardo was wielding. He received no citation, even though virtually any other Nevadan in that situation would have. Lombardo himself was a member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department before entering politics.

“RULES FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: Police body cam footage catches Joe Lombardo demanding special treatment after breaking the law,” the Nevada Democratic Party posted on X.

“Two months ago, Governor Lombardo and his wife were briefly pulled over on their way to the airport by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department over a question about whether Governor Lombardo had come to a complete stop while turning. Governor Lombardo spoke with the officer, fully complied with all instructions, and was promptly on his way,” a statement from Lombardo’s office read. “He remains grateful for the professionalism of the officer involved and for the service of law enforcement officers across Nevada.”

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Mahmoud Khalil Sues Senior Trump Officials Under the KKK Act

Khalil is also suing some of the biggest conservative groups targeting pro-Palestinian activists.

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil wears a shirt that says "Lift the Siege on Gaza."
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Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil participates in a rally in New York after his release from ICE detention, on June 22, 2025.

Mahmoud Khalil, who was detained for helping lead pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University and still faces deportation threats, is suing the Trump administration under the KKK Act of 1871. 

Khalil filed the lawsuit against senior administration officials in addition to right-wing Zionist organizations in federal court Tuesday, alleging that the administration conspired with these groups in a campaign of intimidation, arrests, and deportations against pro-Palestine activists, including himself. 

The 131-page lawsuit names multiple administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, and Mullin’s predecessor, Kristi Noem. It also names the Heritage Foundation, Canary Mission, and Betar, among other right-wing and Zionist groups. 

“Collectively, the conspirators’ actions, motivated by their shared unlawful purpose and animus, sought to terrorize and make an example of Mr. Khalil and other noncitizen Palestinians or supporters of Palestinians in order to intimidate and silence the growing movement for Palestinian rights and political freedom, in a manner the KKK Act was designed to proscribe when enacted during Reconstruction,” the lawsuit states. 

Last year, Khalil filed a Freedom of Information Act request with multiple federal agencies to “document and expose the reported collaboration between federal officials and private, anti-Palestinian organizations who have identified, doxxed, and reported him and others for purposes of securing the deportation of student activists advocating on behalf of Palestinian human rights.”

Khalil’s attorneys alleged at the time that his March 2025 arrest and the threat of his deportation, as well as that of other pro-Palestine activists, was part of a pattern of government officials working with far-right and pro-Israel organizations to target them. The Revisionist Zionist organization Betar was openly recommending foreign students and teachers who protested against Israel for deportation to the Trump administration as early as January 2025, and would take credit if one of the people they recommended was arrested. 

Last year, a separate trial revealed that the pro-Israel Canary Mission, which anonymously doxxes critics of Israel online, handed Department of Homeland Security officials a list of foreign citizens in the U.S. who attended pro-Palestine protests. In some cases, the federal government followed up and arrested some of those people. The Heritage Foundation was named in the lawsuit because of Project Esther, an addendum to its Project 2025 manifesto, which outlined plans to target pro-Palestine noncitizens for deportation.  

Khalil, 31, is married to a U.S. citizen and is a legal U.S. permanent resident. He was arrested at his New York apartment in March 2025, spent 100 days in federal detention, missed the birth of his first child, and continues to be threatened with deportation. At a press conference Tuesday, he said, “This lawsuit is about accountability and justice.” 

“No matter where I am, I will not stop fighting until everyone who willingly contributed to my missing the birth of my son and to taking 104 days of my life from me answers for what they’ve done,” Khalil said

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