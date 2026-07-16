Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Clarence Thomas Pal Harlan Crow Maxed Out Donations to John Fetterman

Why the hell is John Fetterman accepting money from a Nazi memorabilia collector?

Harlan Crow sits with his hands folded in front of him.
Chris Goodney/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Harlan Crow

Harlan Crow, the billionaire patron of Republican-aligned causes, groups, and politicians, has found a new beneficiary in rightward-shifting Democratic Senator John Fetterman.

Crow, who is also a known Nazi memorabilia collector, has long heaped money on conservatives, most notably lavishing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas with extensive gifts and favors for years, all of which Thomas failed to disclose and were only revealed thanks to a ProPublica investigation.

On June 30, Crow gave $7,000—the maximum allowed donation—to Fetterman’s campaign, according to a Federal Election Commission filing reported Wednesday by The Intercept.

Elected in 2022, Fetterman flipped a red seat after projecting a progressive image that quickly faded once he assumed office. He has taken a staunchly pro-Israel stance that borders on monomaniacal; this week, he stated he has “no plans” to leave the Democratic Party but would do so if it becomes “the anti-Israel party.” His unbridled support for Israel, and increasing alignment with President Donald Trump on other issues, led his staffers to jump ship en masse last year.

This metamorphosis has apparently attracted conservative donors other than Crow. As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported earlier this year, Fetterman’s war chest has been lined by donors such as billionaire Ed Glazer and investor Matthew Ocko.

And while Crow usually wields his financial largesse in service of right-wingers, he has also given occasionally to corporate-friendly Democrats, such as Representatives Josh Gottheimer and Henry Cuellar, as well as former Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, according to the Revolving Door Project.

Numerous Pennsylvania Democrats are reportedly considering challenging Fetterman in 2028. A remarkable Quinnipiac University poll of registered Pennsylvania voters, released Wednesday, has his approval rating at 77 percent among Republicans and just 19 percent among Democrats.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Epstein Survivor Says Todd Blanche Chose Not to Follow Any Leads

Dani Bensky hammered acting Attorney General Todd Blanche for ignoring survivors but spending hours with Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein survivors and family members stand behind former Attorney General John Ashcroft and Jeffrey Epstein survivor Dani Bensky as she speaks during the second day of acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on July 16.
Ken Cedeno/AFP/Getty Images
Epstein survivors and family members stand behind former Attorney General John Ashcroft and Jeffrey Epstein survivor Dani Bensky during acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on July 16.

A survivor of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein testified at Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearing on Thursday, hammering the acting attorney general for meeting with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell for nine hours while refusing to give Epstein survivors even one minute of his time.

“According to public reporting, Mr. Blanche spent approximately nine hours meeting with Ghislane Maxwell. He did not even spend nine minutes meeting with a survivor,” said survivor Dani Bensky. “Afterwards, Maxwell was transferred to what many have described as a ‘summer camp prison.’ We learned all of this through the news. Imagine what that feels like as a survivor—to sit there—if you are exploited by Ghislaine Maxwell and you’re hearing this for the first time with no explanation, no outreach, no transparency from your government.”

Bensky is referring to Maxwell’s transfer from a federal prison camp to a cushier, more open prison with unlimited toilet paper, technology access, and a pass to use prison facilities late at night, following her meeting with Blanche last July. That, along with Blanche’s highly consistent redactions, has made his handling of the Epstein files particularly questionable, Bensky noted. She also brought up Blanche’s presence in the Situation Room last year while the Trump administration was deciding how to handle its bungling of the files.

“To add insult to injury, the information that Todd Blanche gathered in the White House Situation Room last summer to curb the political fallout from the Epstein files was absolutely abhorrent. Instead of following investigative leads, our government treated … this as a political crisis that needs to be managed,” Bensky continued. “In our nation, everyone deserves equal protection under the law. Todd Blanche has been unwilling to protect Epstein survivors’ personal information, and he has been resistant to investigate the people who helped Epstein and Maxwell commit those crimes. We need an attorney general committed to ensuring that everyone who facilitated Epstein’s crimes is held accountable. Please, I implore you. Please.”

“The survivors in this room know there are investigative leads because they are our stories,” Bensky said. “Mr. Blanche knows it too. Yet he has chosen not to pursue them.”

Blanche offered pretty mixed signals on whether he’d actually meet with any survivors during his own testimony on Wednesday, telling Senator Dick Durbin that “we will never, never not talk to victims,” while in the same breath stating “if they have lawyers, as you know. I’m prohibited from meeting directly with them.”

Bensky was a 17-year-old aspiring ballerina when she was first recruited to give massages to Epstein in his penthouse. She and at least 18 other victims have come out against Blanche’s nomination for attorney general.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Will Blow More Than $100 Billion on Iran War

Intelligence experts estimate the cost of the war will balloon.

Donald Trump looks out the car window while riding in his motorcade.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The cost of the Iran war could well exceed $100 billion now that the conflict has reignited.

The Trump administration has not officially released any figures related to the total cost of the war, but U.S. intelligence officials have predicted that the overall cost thus far could be greater than $100 billion, Wired reported Wednesday.

The hesitation on the final count boils down to whether or not the Pentagon decides to replace part of its airfleet that was damaged or destroyed in the war, according to insiders that spoke with Wired. If it does, the cost will go up.

The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service tallied 42 lost or damaged U.S. aircraft in a May 13 report, including an Boeing E-3 Sentry that costs upward of $270 million, an MQ-4C Triton drone that costs around $618 million, and four F-15E Strike Eagle fighter aircraft that cost roughly $65 million a pop.

The exact cost of the war has been difficult to pin down. Late last month, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, told the House Appropriations Committee that the U.S. had spent $30 billion on the Iran war. But even he must have known that figure was wildly inaccurate, considering that he had written and signed a formal request “on behalf of the president” for $88 billion in supplemental defense funding from Congress days earlier, including a $72 billion increase for the war effort.

An independent review of U.S. expenses through the four-month war was published last week by Popular Information’s Stephen Semler, who found that Trump officials had dramatically lowballed Congress on the real cost of the conflict (Semler also co-founded the U.S. foreign policy think tank Security Policy Reform Institute).

In order to build an independent analysis of the Pentagon’s expenditures, Semler analyzed procurement information, operating and support data, open-source intelligence, statements from U.S. officials, and media reports.

Over the first 120 days of the conflict, Semler tallied $28.5 billion in mobilization, administrative, and immediate combat costs; $46.7 billion spent on missiles, interceptors, and bombs; $20.3 billion on damaged or destroyed military assets; $2.9 billion on Israel’s bombs and interceptors; and an additional $4.8 billion on war costs to nonmilitary U.S. agencies. All in all, Semler estimated that the true cost of the U.S.-Iran war is closer to $103 billion.

Yet no one in charge of the government—from the White House to top congressional Republicans—has posited exactly how the U.S. will pay for the war. Whereas taxes were raised in previous wars (such as World War I, World War II, and the Korean War) in order to fund conflict, the current administration has so far offered no such solution.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Hegseth Praises Military Flyovers After One Put Beachgoers in Danger

Navy pilots flew so low over a beach that they sent sand and furniture flying.

The Navy Blue Angels perform a flyover on July 4.
Li Rui/Xinhua/Getty Images
The Navy Blue Angels perform a flyover on July 4.

In the latest example of his juvenile leadership style, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took to social media Thursday to endorse a military flyover that dipped below the normal flight path, affected spectators below, and triggered an investigation.

During a U.S. Navy Blue Angels military flyover over a beach in Pensacola, Florida, Wednesday morning, a jet “flew too close to the crowd,” reports WSVN, sending sand, tents, chairs, and umbrellas airborne as some beachgoers screamed, covered their ears, and scrambled for cover.

In a statement responding to viral footage of the commotion, the Navy acknowledged that the aircraft “flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach,” and announced a “safety review” of the maneuver.

The incident drew some public concern.

Former Representative Adam Kinzinger, who served in the Air Force, reacted to a video of the maneuver on social media, writing, “This is not safe. I’m all for low passes, seriously but this is too much.” Another observer, a Chicago-based ABC news reporter, called the footage “jarring,” “dangerous,” and “uncharacteristic of the Blue Angels.” Meanwhile, the president’s son Eric Trump condemned “the low-T mainstream media” for reporting on the Navy’s safety review.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth chimed in Thursday with a characteristically puerile response: “The flyovers will continue until morale improves,” he posted on X. He also retweeted two posts in which screenshots of the viral video of the incident were overlayed with the words “CARRY ON PATRIOTS” and “American Empire,” respectively.

As part of his carefully crafted tough-guy image, Hegseth has made a point to express his approval of even questionable military demonstrations.

When several South Carolina Army National Guard helicopter pilots were suspended during a safety review of low-level flyovers in July, Hegseth intervened, posting on X, “We’ll fix this. Carry on, Patriots.” He similarly lifted an investigation and suspension of two Army pilots who performed maneuvers for Kid Rock above the musician’s mansion in the Nashville suburbs.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Marco Rubio Kickstarts Wild Summit on “Far-Left Political Terrorism”

The U.S. is hosting an international summit on the dangers of “left-wing terrorism.”

Marco Rubio during the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism at the State Department on July 16
Finn Gomez/Getty Images
Marco Rubio during the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism at the State Department on July 16

Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a “Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism” on Thursday, as he and diplomats from dozens of countries discussed how to further quash what they see as left-wing terrorism. FBI Director Kash Patel, White House adviser Stephen Miller, and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar were among those in attendance.

“This is what radical leftism is. They may wear various different slogans and ideologies across place and time. They can call themselves anti-capitalists, or anti-imperialists, Communists, or anarchists, or Marxists,” Rubio said, tapping into the modern McCarthyism that has helped define the second Trump administration. “But the fundamental character is always the same.... It is a poisonous resentment cloaked in the language of equality, justice, liberation—an overwhelming need to tear down what greater men have built.... Through violence and through terror, they once again seek to impose their ugliness on all of us.”

Miller highlighted President Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum, or NSPM-7, which targets supposed anti-American activity on the left.

“It directs … all of our law enforcement and intelligence agencies to work together to disrupt, identify, defund, debank, arrest, and prosecute these political terrorists that are operating in our country,” Miller bragged. “Left-wing political terrorism seeks, as its ultimate end, the overthrow of our system and form of government—and we’ve seen this has taken place as many times, in many places, throughout the years.”

“Left-wing terrorism always ends in bloodshed, misery, and suffering,” he continued. “It only can travel in one direction. There’s no point at which the left-wing terrorist is satisfied with his gains, and ceases progressing.... It always becomes a gulag, it always becomes the mass imprisonment of political enemies, the stripping of their rights and freedoms … in order to establish complete and total control.”

Then Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined in on the fun, bringing up that he himself was the target of an assassination attempt by an “addled left-wing activist.”

It’s so interesting to watch these people wield what they see as this infallible moral compass, never once considering that they—and their predecessors—have created many of the conditions which have forced people to resist, whether it be abroad or domestically. Furthermore, this blanket definition of left-wing terrorism is not rooted in reality, it’s to serve their NSPM-7 agenda to crack down on dissidents. Meanwhile, they continue to fully ignore the right-wing terrorism that this administration has not only ignored, but fostered.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington