Pete Hegseth Overturns Review of Pilots in July 4 Stunt
Eight pilots flew Apache helicopters over a beach in South Carolina.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cut off a safety investigation into eight National Guard pilots who were suspended after they used military helicopters to buzz a crowded beach.
Crowds gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July on the coast of South Carolina were treated to a “Salute to the Shore” demonstration, featuring low-flying Apache helicopters manned by members of the South Carolina Army National Guard. But the moment that the officers landed, they all received notice that they had been suspended, ABC15 reported.
In a statement, Maj. Lisa Allen confirmed that the officers were suspended pending an investigation into possible safety violations that occurred during their demonstration. She said she could not provide further details or speculate on any specific allegations, but she stressed that the suspension was “not punitive.”
“A temporary suspension from flight duties is a routine administrative measure whenever a flight profile is under review,” she said.
MAGA was abuzz over the fact that no reason had been given—and it caught the eye of Hegseth.
“We’ll fix this. Carry on, Patriots,” Hegseth wrote in a post on X Thursday.
The next day, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced that “effective immediately, the suspension of all involved South Carolina pilots has been lifted.”
This isn’t the first time Hegseth has personally intervened to get officers out of trouble. He previously reinstated two suspended pilots who’d decided to fly their helicopters around Kid Rock’s house during a No Kings protest in March.