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GOP Senate Nominee Very Close to His White Nationalist Son-in-Law

Representative Mike Collins has publicly bragged about his relationship with his son-in-law, who just happens to be a white nationalist influencer.

Representative Mike Collins
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

The Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Mike Collins, has close ties to a white nationalist influencer: his son-in-law, David Alan Scheer II.

CNN reports that Scheer is registered to vote at a Collins-owned property, has been featured in Collins’s campaign photos, and was at Collins’s victory party after he won the Republican primary in June. Scheer, who is married to Collins’s daughter Summer, shares Nazi and antisemitic material online, including posts from the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front.

Scheer has more than 1.5 million combined followers across Telegram, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and posts mostly about fitness, Christianity, and masculinity, according to CNN. He has also called for Muslims to be deported, and shared an antisemitic infographic that he said his wife made.

On one podcast in November, Scheer said that white people were in danger of going extinct and that restoring the United States as a white country would require “clearing our land of other people.” Also in November, Scheer posted a video to YouTube attacking “Jewish Bolsheviks” and invoking pro-Nazi conspiracies.

“Sixty million Christians that were killed by Jewish Bolsheviks in the early 1900s right before World War II,” Scheer said. “They don’t tell us the history about Germany before World War II. All we’re told is, ‘Germany bad, Hitler evil, don’t ask questions, Holocaust, Holocaust, Holocaust, here’s 50 movies every year about the Holocaust and why it’s so bad.’”

In a statement to CNN, Collins’s campaign did not address Scheer’s posts or beliefs, instead saying, “Rep. Collins’ lifelong support for Israel is unquestionable and backed by his consistent record in Congress of standing up for Israel and her people.”

Collins’s track record also verges on bigotry, as the congressman has complained about a halal restaurant in the House Rayburn building, harassed a Jewish reporter using antisemitic tropes, cheered on racist protesters in Mississippi in 2024, and blamed diversity, equity, and inclusion programs for train derailments. Maybe Collins has more in common with Scheer than he is willing to admit.

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Trump Sics FBI Onto Supposed Reflecting Pool Vandalism Case

An FBI evidence collection team was spotted by the pool.

The drained Reflecting Pool
Alex WROBLEWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump has tasked America’s most elite law enforcement agency with solving the great mystery of why his substandard Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool repair job is already coming undone.

The pool was drained last weekend to remedy what Trump initially described as a 250-foot gash in the “American flag blue” pool liner he had installed. Trump later described the damage as a 300-foot gash, and then escalated the length a third time to a 350-foot gash, which he insists was caused by vandals.

An FBI evidence-gathering team was spotted at the pool Wednesday afternoon, meticulously documenting the pool’s crime-covered floor with laser-scanning and measuring equipment. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the bureau’s presence at the scene to The New York Times, explaining that the FBI was assisting the U.S. Park Police in investigating damage to the pool liner.

Trump originally claimed that renovating the Reflecting Pool would cost $1.8 million, but that hasn’t been the case. Records indicate that the Trump administration spent at least $14.7 million on the first renovation of the Reflecting Pool, and has spent even more in the latest attempt to fix it, bringing the overall tally closer to $16 million.

The money was spent in an apparently futile effort to rid the premises of a relentless algal bloom that returned to the pool shortly after the monument’s reopening. The Trump administration referred to the flourishing flora as “residual algae” that had been laying dormant in the pool’s water supply lines during the renovation. Its return, nonetheless, turned the water acid green.

Meanwhile, the pool liner installed by Rhino Linings, a popular truck-bed coating company, proved uneven and eventually peeled and floated to the pool’s surface. Both problems, according to Trump, were the fault of vandals.

“The slashes were 300 yards long, and the floor of the pool was cut and then pulled upward, with great force, by these thugs,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this week.

The White House has not provided any great evidence for the theory but has raised tensions regarding the Reflecting Pool regardless. By late June, at least seven individuals were arrested for allegedly destroying the pool, including former Olympic canoe racer David Hearn.

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Here’s Who Convinced Trump to Block ICE’s Pause on Traffic Stops

Steve Bannon rears his ugly head.

People protest against ICE in Scarborough, Maine
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Media reports are shedding a bit more light behind the scenes of President Donald Trump’s decision to quickly undo a suspension of Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle stops.

The initial directive was first reported Tuesday, the morning after an ICE agent shot and killed Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero during a traffic stop in Maine. That fatal incident came just days after Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed in Houston in a similar situation. The command would have halted stops by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations division while its agents received additional training.

The next morning, Trump went public with his objections, overturning the change in a Truth Social post. “We CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools,” he wrote, “THE TRAFFIC STOP!”

It remains unclear whether the president was aware of the vehicle-stop suspension before it was issued. Officials at DHS and ICE told The Atlantic it’s “highly unlikely” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin would have moved forward with the change without the White House’s green light. (“Not a chance,” one DHS source told the magazine. “Someone got into the big boss’s ear. Three-ring circus.”)

But a high-ranking administration official claimed that Trump had not known about it, The Atlantic reports, and that Mullin never received the White House’s blessing. According to CNN’s sources, neither Mullin nor Tom Homan, the White House’s border czar, made Trump aware of the pause beforehand.

The night after the freeze was first reported, Trump was “livid,” according to Axios, airing grievances about the move to his advisers. CNN reports that the president grew “furious after watching coverage of the temporary change in policy that suggested he was weakening his immigration enforcement.” As one administration official told The Atlantic, the president believed it would “make them all look weak.”

And indeed, criticisms were pouring in from prominent MAGA anti-immigrant extremists, including Steve Bannon and disgraced former Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, as well as officials in DHS and ICE—one of whom groused to the conservative Daily Wire, “Numbers are going down, we can’t do sh*t.”

Following Trump’s outburst, Mullin, despite apparently being behind the directive, announced that he was now “on the same page” as the president.

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Republicans Are “Scared Sh*tless” by Trump’s Primetime Speech

Republicans are worried about what Trump will say when he veers off script.

Donald Trump
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Republicans are reportedly “scared shitless” by what President Trump might say during his primetime address on election security on Thursday night. While he hasn’t said what specifically he’ll discuss, he’s promised that it will be “really big news.”

“The people I talk to are scared shitless.... It’s not scared shitless about the text of what he’s going to say, it’s, what does he add to the text?” an anonymous former Trump staffer told Politico on Thursday. “From the White House, they would prefer to be talking about economic conditions improving.... And any second of the day that’s not spent talking about that right now I’m sure frustrates many in the administration.”

Economic conditions are not improving, especially given the rekindled aggression in the Strait of Hormuz—making this election speech all the more troublesome for the GOP.

“If you’re asking me, when moms and dads lie down to sleep at night and can’t, what are they mostly worried about? I would say cost of living,” Louisiana Senator Joe Kennedy said. “That’s what I believe, but he’s the president and he was elected by the people, and he can talk about whatever he wants.”

Others on the right feel more bullish about Trump’s coming announcement.

“The election integrity revelations coming on Thursday and thereafter will be the exact tonic the MAGA grassroots base need to fire them up — to remind them of what they are really fighting for in these crucial November elections,” former Trump adviser Steve Bannon proclaimed.

Trump is expected to use his speech to highlight the declassification of intel documents that allegedly reveal foreign interference in the 2020 election. What else Trump will say is anyone’s guess, but one thing is certain: He’ll have his party members on the edges of their seats.

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JD Vance’s Secret Service Is Fed Up With His Absurd Requests

Secret Service agents were told to use a military helicopter to take Vance’s son to his golf practice.

Vice President JD Vance sits with his children, Vivek, Ewan, and Mirabel, aboard the USS Kearsarge in New York Harbor on July 4.
Vincent Alban/Getty Images
Vice President JD Vance sits with his children, Vivek, Ewan, and Mirabel, aboard the USS Kearsarge in New York Harbor on July 4.

Vice President JD Vance is frustrating the Secret Service with his personal and family travel. 

MS NOW reports that last week, agents complained about a request to fly Vance’s son to a golf lesson across town on a helicopter. The trip to Joint Base Andrews, which has a secure, world-class golf center, would have involved a military helicopter crew on Marine Two, the helicopter that carries the vice president,  but was canceled at the last minute due to severe thunderstorms and high winds in and around Washington, D.C. 

It’s not the first time that Secret Service agents have been frustrated with last-minute travel demands from Vance and his family. Some of that has to do with Vance having young children, as the first vice president with such a family since Al Gore in the 1990s. Vance and his family, with three children aged nine, six, and four, have used the helicopter at the last minute to look at houses to rent or buy in Middleburg, Virginia. Vance’s wife, Usha, is expecting a fourth child later this month. 

Previous vice presidents and senior administration officials traditionally told the Secret Service of travel plans days in advance, especially regarding their families. But one unnamed agent told MS NOW that the Vances “change everything.” 

“They don’t stick to their schedules, and that costs shit tons of taxpayer money,” the agent said. 

Last minute, quickly arranged trips require agents to hastily change their schedules, often canceling planned days off and altering other plans for what agents call “off the record,” or OTR, movements. They have to rush to their new location and come up with new security plans on the fly, and repeatedly putting the Secret Service through this is bad for morale, agents told MS NOW. 

“The detail is tired of them not giving notice on things and making everything an OTR,” an unnamed source told MS NOW. “He [Vance] thinks he can still move around like a U.S. senator.”

The use of a military helicopter for a child’s schedule is unprecedented, with agents usually using SUVs to ferry children around, current and former Secret Service supervisors told MS NOW. Using the helicopter for the golf lesson would have required approval from the White House Military Office, which reports to President Trump. The helicopter costs $16,000 to $24,600 in taxpayer funds for every hour of use, according to estimates from the 2022 Department of Defense budget.

“That is RIDICULOUS,” an anonymous source said in a message to MS NOW. “Pence and Harris never pulled anything like that.”

Agents have made coins and badges mocking Vance’s last-minute travel demands, incorporating the vice president’s secret service name, Bobcat. The coins and stickers have a picture of a Bobcat’s head with the words “Bobcat OTR Survivors Club.” The logo includes the motto, “Advance. OTR. Repeat.”

In a statement, the vice president’s office told MS NOW that “The Vances are grateful to the men and women of the U.S. Secret Service who serve our country with distinction. While protecting a Vice President with a large policy portfolio and a young and growing family presents a unique challenge, agents of the Secret Service do so with excellence every day.”

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