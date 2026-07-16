GOP Senate Nominee Very Close to His White Nationalist Son-in-Law

Scheer has more than 1.5 million combined followers across Telegram, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and posts mostly about fitness, Christianity, and masculinity, according to CNN. He has also called for Muslims to be deported, and shared an antisemitic infographic that he said his wife made.

On one podcast in November, Scheer said that white people were in danger of going extinct and that restoring the United States as a white country would require “clearing our land of other people.” Also in November, Scheer posted a video to YouTube attacking “Jewish Bolsheviks” and invoking pro-Nazi conspiracies.

“Sixty million Christians that were killed by Jewish Bolsheviks in the early 1900s right before World War II,” Scheer said. “They don’t tell us the history about Germany before World War II. All we’re told is, ‘Germany bad, Hitler evil, don’t ask questions, Holocaust, Holocaust, Holocaust, here’s 50 movies every year about the Holocaust and why it’s so bad.’”