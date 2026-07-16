GOP Senate Nominee Very Close to His White Nationalist Son-in-Law
Representative Mike Collins has publicly bragged about his relationship with his son-in-law, who just happens to be a white nationalist influencer.
The Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Mike Collins, has close ties to a white nationalist influencer: his son-in-law, David Alan Scheer II.
CNN reports that Scheer is registered to vote at a Collins-owned property, has been featured in Collins’s campaign photos, and was at Collins’s victory party after he won the Republican primary in June. Scheer, who is married to Collins’s daughter Summer, shares Nazi and antisemitic material online, including posts from the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front.
Scheer has more than 1.5 million combined followers across Telegram, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and posts mostly about fitness, Christianity, and masculinity, according to CNN. He has also called for Muslims to be deported, and shared an antisemitic infographic that he said his wife made.
On one podcast in November, Scheer said that white people were in danger of going extinct and that restoring the United States as a white country would require “clearing our land of other people.” Also in November, Scheer posted a video to YouTube attacking “Jewish Bolsheviks” and invoking pro-Nazi conspiracies.
“Sixty million Christians that were killed by Jewish Bolsheviks in the early 1900s right before World War II,” Scheer said. “They don’t tell us the history about Germany before World War II. All we’re told is, ‘Germany bad, Hitler evil, don’t ask questions, Holocaust, Holocaust, Holocaust, here’s 50 movies every year about the Holocaust and why it’s so bad.’”
In a statement to CNN, Collins’s campaign did not address Scheer’s posts or beliefs, instead saying, “Rep. Collins’ lifelong support for Israel is unquestionable and backed by his consistent record in Congress of standing up for Israel and her people.”
Collins’s track record also verges on bigotry, as the congressman has complained about a halal restaurant in the House Rayburn building, harassed a Jewish reporter using antisemitic tropes, cheered on racist protesters in Mississippi in 2024, and blamed diversity, equity, and inclusion programs for train derailments. Maybe Collins has more in common with Scheer than he is willing to admit.