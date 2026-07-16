MAGA Senator Says Greenland Needs to Be Saved From “Radical Mullahs”

“He was asking me to lie for him and to cover for his character,” Ashley Brouillette said to the Press-Herald. “I told him that I was not going to lie for him. And then he tried to say that it was a justified shooting because the guy tried to hit him with his car.

“In his head it’s justified. He’s unusually calm about it,” she said, adding that she had seen videos of the incident and did not believe his story.

David Brouillette is a licensed real estate agent and veteran who has worked for law enforcement and public safety agencies in the past. His former wife said that she had warned his military superiors about his mental health, and that he was abusive to her. ICE reportedly hired Brouillette earlier this year.