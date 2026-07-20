Trump Is Ready for All-Out War in Iran. There’s Just One Catch.
Someone’s weapons are depleted, but it’s not Iran.
Forget writing a check you can’t cash; President Donald Trump is escalating a war that the U.S. military can’t wage.
Trump has made it more than clear that he’s done negotiating with Tehran, after the U.S. military launched yet another wave of strikes against Iran Saturday in retribution for the deaths of at least two U.S. military service members in Jordan. (A third service member is missing after the strikes.) Clearly, the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. is over—and there’s no sign that the U.S. plans to turn back.
“The U.S. is planning for a wider war,” one U.S. official familiar with the matter told The Washington Post Monday. The official warned that U.S. military operations would be kneecapped by dwindling stockpiles of air defense and long-range munitions, as well as widespread damage to U.S. military bases in the Middle East.
“We do not have enough to safely sustain operations, and I don’t think the White House is aware of that,” the official added.
A report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies published in May estimated it will take until at least 2030 to restore the U.S. missile stockpile to prewar levels, leaving a multiyear “window of vulnerability” for the United States in potential future conflicts.
Since that study was published, the United States has only continued to execute military strikes, and Trump’s war against Iran has racked up a total estimated bill of more than $100 billion. U.S. Central Command said that the latest series of strikes had “successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites.” Iran also claimed that the U.S. attacked a nuclear power plant in a “dangerous assault on Iran’s peaceful infrastructure.”
So far, at least 17 American service members have been killed in the war.