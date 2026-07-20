Trump Is Ready for All-Out War in Iran. There’s Just One Catch.

“The U.S. is planning for a wider war,” one U.S. official familiar with the matter told The Washington Post Monday. The official warned that U.S. military operations would be kneecapped by dwindling stockpiles of air defense and long-range munitions, as well as widespread damage to U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

“We do not have enough to safely sustain operations, and I don’t think the White House is aware of that,” the official added.

A report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies published in May estimated it will take until at least 2030 to restore the U.S. missile stockpile to prewar levels, leaving a multiyear “window of vulnerability” for the United States in potential future conflicts.