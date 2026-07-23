Trump Lies About His Biggest Front Row Fans

Pritt was reported to police by the girl’s family on July 9, and calls for his resignation were raised immediately from both sides of the aisle.

“The West Virginia House of Delegates simply will not tolerate conduct that even approaches what is alleged in the public filings released by federal law enforcement today,” West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said. “I urge Elliott Pritt, for the benefit of his family and the people of his District, to spare his students and his colleagues at every level the continued embarrassments and distractions and to resign from elected office as soon as he is able.”

The West Virginia GOP also said Pritt should resign, calling the allegations “shocking, sickening, and deeply disturbing.” What makes this horrific matter even worse is that in his legislative career, Pritt has earned political capital from his supposed opposition to the sexual abuse of minors. He offered perhaps the most spirited, emotional defense of Raylee’s Law, a bill that would force the state to stop removing students who are the subjects of child abuse investigations from school, stating then that “we have an opportunity here tonight to do something to protect children.” And when Pritt won his delegate seat in 2022, he beat an incumbent, Austin Haynes, who was accused of sexual harassment—saying that Haynes’s loss was a “moral decision” that West Virginia voters made.