Trump Team Moves to Rename New York’s Penn Station
It’s no secret that Donald Trump wants his name on the building.
The Trump administration is taking over the Penn Station renaming process, with the Transportation Department revealing that a new name for New York City’s iconic transportation hub is a top priority.
The New York Daily News reported Thursday that Transportation Secretary Sean McDuffy sent a letter to multiple Senate committees outlining his department’s decision to “direct Amtrak to rename New York Penn Station.”
While the new name has not been confirmed, McDuffy suggested last August that “Trump Station” had “a nice ring to it.” And three months before that, Gothamist obtained redesign renderings of the station with Trump’s name on it, and gold flourishes everywhere.
It’s no secret that Trump wants to see his name on as many stations and landmarks as possible before he goes. In February, he held infrastructure funding in New York hostage unless Democrats agreed to rename Penn Station and Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport after him. Then there was the “Trump-Kennedy Center” saga, which ended in his name being removed from the cultural institution. And just this month, he got Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport named after him, as well.