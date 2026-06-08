Republicans Blame End of Crucial Program DOGE Cut on Biden
Screwworms are back thanks to Elon Musk and Donald Trump—and beef may get a lot more expensive.
Republicans are trying their best to push the blame for the resurgence of the flesh-eating New World screwworm on former President Joe Biden—even though it was their current boss who cut funding for the monitoring program.
“Under the last administration with the massive movement under the open borders policy that the cartels etcetera, border security, that’s when it began to make its way back up toward America, hitting Mexico in early 2023, moving its way up through Mexico in 2024,” Agriculture Secretary Rollins said Monday morning on CNBC, claiming that Biden’s immigration policy was the direct cause of the screwworm reinfestation.
“This is another thing we can thank Joe Biden for,” Senator Roger Marshall told NewsMax. “That when millions of people came out of Central America, they brought this screwworm with them. It was on their pets, maybe on their flesh as well.”
This is pretty shameless, given Trump has been in office for over 500 days and specifically cut the program that handled this very problem.
“The Trump Admin cut funding for screwworm detection and fired 25% of staff responsible for tracking the disease,” Ohio Representative Shontel Brown wrote on X in response to Rollins. “I’m embarrassed for the Secretary that her only answer is to blame the administration that left office a year and a half ago.”
The return of the screwworm—first eradicated in 1966—has also thrown beef safety into limbo, as the screwworm’s presence could tighten the supply and raise already high prices even higher.