Trump Holds NY Funding Hostage to Get More Things Named After Himself

This is the legacy that President Trump is choosing to obscure as part of his “Restoring Truth and Sanity in America” executive order, an all-out disinformation campaign against any history that is honest about the oppressive actions of white Americans. Under the same act, the Trump administration removed a picture of Harriet Tubman from the National Park Service page on the Underground Railroad and changed the words “enslaved African Americans” to “enslaved workers.” It also removed a section that discussed Benjamin Franklin being a slave owner.

“You can talk about Martin Luther King Jr. overcoming.… You just can’t talk about what he overcame,” said Alan Spears, senior director for cultural resources at the National Parks Conservation Association. “It’s turning the assassination of Medgar Evers into something that is bloodless and had no impact. We can talk about him being a wonderful veteran, but not about what it cost him. He gave the last full measure of devotion, and now we want to ignore that.”

The Trump administration wants you to forget that Evers was murdered for his activism by a man who did not think Black people were dignified human beings. Don’t let them.