World Leaders Furious Over Trump’s Absurd Excuse for New Tariffs

“We believe that amongst all of the countries in the world Australia does take the issue of slavery, modern slavery, seriously, and will continue to do that,” Farrell said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called the tariffs “extremely disappointing,” and said that the U.S. did not have the evidence to say that his country uses slave labor.

“Tariffs are not the way—they drive up costs and uncertainty for businesses,” he wrote in a post on X.