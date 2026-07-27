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Trump Admin Overhauls Asylum Process to Fast-Track Deportations

Asylum officers can now deny applications without an interview.

A USCIS field office
JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s administration has found a new way to gut due process and fast-track deportation for asylum applicants.

U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services, or USCIS, the agency that manages visas, green cards, naturalizations, and other aspects of the legal immigration process, published a new regulation Monday allowing officers to refer hundreds of thousands of asylum applicants directly to deportation proceedings without interviewing them.

The rule would scrap USCIS’s long-standing practice of offering interviews to asylum applicants already in the United States. The agency claimed that it had previously offered interviews despite there being “no statutory right to an interview or requirement to conduct one.” The rule would also remove references in Department of Homeland Security materials to a “right” to an interview and language asserting that asylum officers would review cases “in an interview.”

“This means many people will never get a chance to argue their case,” Aaron Reichlin-Melchick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, wrote on X Monday. In order to receive asylum, applicants must demonstrate a well-founded fear of persecution in their home country.

The filing states that the new rule will “more quickly place certain aliens into removal proceedings” with immigration judges at the Executive Office of Immigration Review, or EOIR. Once asylum applicants are passed to the EOIR, the cases that are deemed “legally deficient” may be pretermitted, meaning those applicants can be deported without a hearing.

No interview and no hearing? That sounds like a clear violation of due process—which the Trump administration has been angling to obliterate for more than a year.

In addition, the new rule would allow asylum officers to “determine that the alien does not merit a grant [of asylum] as a matter of discretion without first making an eligibility determination,” and would also stop requiring a letter communicating that the basis for referral of asylum should include an assessment of the applicant’s credibility.

The rule was published Monday, to be implemented Tuesday without prior warning or public comment period—and will likely invite a slew of legal challenges under the Administrative Procedures Act.

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Lindsey Graham Is Giddy Over Trump’s Iran Strikes in New Video

The late senator was practically kicking his feet over the news.

Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a Senate committee hearing.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

At least one American was cheering when the White House decided to drop bombs on Iran.

Previously unreleased documentary footage has put late South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham’s warmongering on full display, exposing just how gleeful he was when the country ignited the Iran war.

“Look what we’ve done here. I almost cried,” Graham says in one video clip, practically giddy.

“I talked to [Donald] Trump this morning, he’s jacked, he said, ‘Best thing I have ever done.’ He loves blowing stuff up,” the conservative lawmaker said at the time. “I mean, how long have we been pushing this?

“There were a lot of people inside that didn’t want to do it, so I had my challenges,” he added.

The footage was captured by British filmmaker Alex Holder, who had been granted remarkable access to film Graham since 2023. The footage is a part of an upcoming documentary that is currently titled “Lindsey’s Graham,” a reference to the senator’s personal perspective on his role in U.S. foreign policy.

“He would call what this was ‘a game,’” Holder told The Wall Street Journal, recalling that Graham had shared how bizarre he felt it was that a senator from South Carolina was closer with some Middle East leaders than most presidential administrations.

Graham reportedly agreed to the angle of the film, claiming that he wanted the public to understand his role in the Senate. Holder told the Journal that Graham had remarked how “cool this was.”

In another clip in which he expresses his joy with the interventionist strategy, Graham compared Trump to former President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Winston Churchill, likening the burgeoning Middle East conflict to World War II.

“President Trump, when he gets into the zone, he listens, he asks good questions, no tweeting. He … hasn’t tweeted much at all,” Graham said. “No drama, he’s been a great wartime president.

“I mean, they’re the right two guys to confront this evil,” Graham added.

In other recently released footage, Graham was captured phoning Netanyahu—whom he referred to as his “friend”—about a joint plan to lobby Trump to get involved in the conflict.

“We’re concentrating right now on Iran,” Netanyahu told Graham over speakerphone on a March 4 call. “If we tell Hezbollah that we’re going all the way, we threaten them, but if we actually do it, then they have no reason not to go all the way against us. And right now that’s not our interest.”

“That’s actually good counsel,” Graham responded from his Senate office, decorated with Trump merchandise. “I’ll put it out there as an idea; we can always go back to it.”

Yet the Iran war has done nothing good for America in the 21 weeks since it began. The conflict has so far killed at least 18 U.S. service members and wounded more than 600 others. It has also taken an enormous toll on daily life in the U.S., inflaming the cost of practically everything as shipping companies contend with rising oil costs.

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Republican Senators Losing Faith in Hegseth as Iran War Stretches On

Republicans are beginning to turn against the defense secretary, with no end in sight to the war.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies in Congress.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on July 21.

Republicans are beginning to question the leadership of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as the Trump administration fails to achieve any of its stated goals in the growing war with Iran.

“I don’t have any confidence in him anymore. I think he’s all over the place—he’s accelerating the retirement or forcing out some of the most distinguished leaders in the DOD that we have,” frequent Trump administration critic and outgoing Senator Thom Tillis told The Hill. “I think he’s got a massive insecurity complex, he has a lack of experience in large organizations, he micromanages too much. He’s lost my confidence.”

Others spoke anonymously.

“I have heard out of the Pentagon that there’s a loss of confidence ... within the Pentagon. And of course then everyone here on the Hill hears those same concerns,” one Republican senator told The Hill.

“I think there’s a sense it’s taken longer than what we thought and that maybe our strategy didn’t factor in the Strait of Hormuz or [Iran’s] ability to be willing to hit their neighbors. I think there was some miscalculations maybe,” said another.

Others opined about the cost of the war, especially after Hegseth asked for $1.5 trillion for the DOD at a recent congressional hearing.

The entirety of Hegseth’s short tenure has been shrouded in internal strife and controversy. From his purging of top military leadership (which plenty of Republicans are still sour about), to his alcoholism, to his war on woke, the defense secretary has brought a frantic, aggressive approach to the Pentagon. This war will be a massive stain on any legacy that he has, and even Republicans seem to be realizing it.

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Trump Makes Unfortunate Word Choice in Rant About SAVE Act

Let’s hope it’s just a Watergate reference?

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner

President Donald Trump’s crusade to pass the SAVE Act just took a weird turn.

Trump took to Truth Social Monday to direct Senate Majority Leader John Thune to keep the chamber in session in order to pass a “full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT.”

Sorry, a full and what now?

In his attempt to use an emphasized version of the term “full-throated,” Trump veered into an unintentional sexual innuendo (or possible Watergate reference).

What clearer indication is there that we live in a postliterate world than that the president of the United States doesn’t feel the need to be careful with his words?

Trump has repeatedly directed Republicans to pass the SAVE Act, but Thune has insisted that he doesn’t have the votes to pass the president’s signature voter suppression bill.

If passed, the SAVE Act would require people to present proof of citizenship to register to vote, as well as specific types of photo ID when voting, which could create barriers for married women, Native Americans, and anyone who has changed their name. It would also severely restrict mail-in voting and require states to submit their voter rolls to a federal database riddled with errors.

Thune is currently attempting to pass his third budget reconciliation bill that would contain $10 billion for election-related reforms, but Republicans remain divided.

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Trump Admin Demands Emergency Room Records in Alarming Move

A tiny federal agency is trying to force hospitals to hand over emergency room records—including all personal identifying information.

An empty hospital bed
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Trump administration is trying to get medical records from emergency room visits through the Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC.

KFF Health News reports that the small federal agency responsible for protecting Americans from faulty household appliances is now demanding that hospitals turn over personally identifiable medical records. Earlier this year, the CPSC started pressuring hospital executives to share the data with a private contractor, ostensibly to overhaul its system for tracking consumer-product-related injuries at hospitals.

The CPSC is seeking records on everything from broken bones to vaccine reactions, and even suicide attempts. In emails to hospital executives, a CPSC official asked that the hospitals provide personally identifiable information from patients, including names, addresses, and diagnoses, to contractor Konza Health. In turn, Konza Health told health executives that providing this information was “mandatory” or “required.”

The CPSC wants at least 100 hospitals to provide this information by the end of 2026, according to an agency memo. But hospital attorneys and health industry experts are concerned about the agency’s legal authority to collect medical records, its ability to keep such records safe, and whether it is following the laws in making such sweeping changes.

“The whole thing is troubling,” Sharona Hoffman, a professor of health law at Case Western Reserve University, told KFF Health News, saying that patient privacy will be at risk. “If this company really is collecting identifiable information, that is worrisome for patients.”

The requests could also violate federal privacy law, as well as laws preventing federal authorities from mandating the reporting of private health data. The CPSC’s operating manual previously instructed hospitals not to include patients’ private information, such as “names, birthdates, or addresses” in case reports.

Last year, President Trump fired the CPSC’s three Democratic board members, and the Supreme Court let the firings stand after they were challenged in court. KFF Health News also found that 63 career staffers left the agency in 2025, the most for any year in a decade. The administration has sought private health information to help its mass deportation agenda, its anti-vaccination agenda, and its assault on federal workers. What dark plans does it have this time?

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