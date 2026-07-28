Trump Allies Freak Out About His Meeting With Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially convinced Donald Trump to go to war with Iran.
Donald Trump’s allies are concerned that the president is about to get dragged into more fighting by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu is meeting with Trump at the White House on Tuesday for the first time since February, when he ensured the U.S. was ready to go to war with Iran. The Israeli prime minister had spent months lobbying the White House, and Trump’s aides did little to dissuade the U.S. president from joining in on the attack. Now Netanyahu may ask for more.
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told Politico that the anti-interventionist sect of Trump’s allies, who brand themselves as “America First,” aren’t happy.
“I think all of President Trump’s most ardent non-‘Israel First’ supporters are furious,” Bannon said. “Netanyahu has had twice as many visits to the White House in 18 months as Churchill had in all of World War II—with every one of them a disaster for America First.”
Netanyahu is visiting the U.S. for the seventh time since the beginning of Trump’s second term.
The meeting comes amid growing frustration between the two allies, as Trump and Vice President JD Vance have become more publicly critical of Israel and its continued aggression in Lebanon.
The meeting also follows Trump’s nascent nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, which he has claimed is contingent on the country signing onto the Abraham Accords in order to normalize relations with Israel. Only it seems that the Trump administration has no idea how to enforce that, given that the deal is already signed.