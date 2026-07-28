Why Elena Kagan is Defending the Roberts Court

That said, if there is one case that can’t be justified under Kagan’s thesis, in my view, it is Trump v. Anderson. The disqualification clause case was a rare moment for the court to interpret part of the Constitution on a blank canvas and, well, it blew it. It cannot be justified on originalist grounds, and reading the clause out of the Constitution for mere convenience is indefensible. Rarely does the court hand down such a transparently outcome-driven ruling. I do not expect Kagan to criticize the court for this one, though, because she and the other two liberal justices joined it.

Why does all of this matter as we look toward the future? There have been talks in some liberal and left-wing policy circles about Democrats creating their own version of Project 2025 for the upcoming presidential election cycle. One can hardly blame them for wanting to build their own version of what may be the most impactful policy manifesto since the New Deal. It is also a prime opportunity for American progressivism’s various factions to claim a leadership mantle for the next election cycle.

But Project 2025’s true power did not come from how it was written, or which stakeholders were involved, or even whether a presidential candidate touted it on the campaign trail. Its success can be entirely attributed to the inescapable fact that there are six conservatives and three liberals on the Supreme Court who would uphold almost all of what a president did with it. Had there been six liberals and three conservatives on the high court for the last two years, Project 2025 would simply be the world’s most unreadable work of fan fiction.