Surprise! Trump Endorsement Derailed by MAGA Racism
Donald Trump’s fans are not happy he backed Amir Hassan.
President Donald Trump drew a racist backlash from his supporters on his own social media platform for endorsing a congressional candidate in Michigan.
“It is my Great Honor to endorse Amir Hassan, who is running to represent the fantastic people of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday night. “From bravely fighting for our incredible U.S. Navy, to protecting his Community as a Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Amir has served our Nation with distinction, and will bring that same Fighting Spirit to the U.S. Congress.”
To Trump’s MAGA base, though, it was an egregious error by the president to endorse someone with a seemingly Muslim name, even though, per his campaign website, Hassan “recently reaffirmed his commitment to Christ, stating ‘Jesus Christ is his Lord and Savior.’”
“No way. What does it profit a man to gain the whole world but lose his soul? No political gain is worth insulting our Christian faith. 🚫 No Muslims in America 🚫 No Muslims in office,” one Trump supporter wrote in a reply on Truth Social.
Another Truth Social supporter asked, “What has happened to you?”
“Have you lost your mind, endorsing Muslim candidates? Don’t we have enough of them in Government already?” wrote user ConitaDrew. “You are not the man that I voted for three times, you have no wisdom whatsoever where Islam is concerned, you are arming people or wanting to arm people ‘Turkey’ that hate us and Israel, that someday will come for us.”
“Honestly??? Why????” posted kimberlee2922, who describes herself as a “Proud Conservative.” “Do you think there are already too many foreigners in congress??? Don’t you think enough is enough at this point????”
Hassan was actually born and raised in Flint, Michigan, his campaign website states. But that’s not local enough for some Trump supporters.
“YOU ARE BEING MISLED, President Trump! This guy is a snake in the grass. Muslim and never voted for a republican in his whole life. Moved to Michigan last summer and immediately filed to run for office. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!” wrote JoniMarieForLiberty.
According to the Michigan Voice, Hassan is a Muslim. He’s also a Navy veteran who was stationed at Guantanamo Bay and a former federal law enforcement officer who calls himself an America First Republican. He claims to have “zero tolerance for extremists who pervert Islam into something evil,” and “believes Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East.” But apparently that’s not enough for Trump supporters.