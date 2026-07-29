Trump Announces Another Renovation Project in the Middle of a War

“This is all about the Dulles Airport.... It’s considered one of the worst airports anywhere in the world. We’re gonna make it maybe the best, with some hard work and some good thought process,” Trump said to open the presser. He described the plan as a “major, and long overdue renovation and reconstruction of Washington’s really horribly thought of Dulles International Airport.”

Trump plans to add over 5 million square feet of newly renovated space, replacing the airport’s C and D concourses and constructing a multi-story above-ground parking garage connected to them. He wants a new air train and new restaurants and lounges. Mock-ups of the renovation also feature Trump’s classic gold styling throughout the airport.

Trump claims the airport’s renovation will be bonded and thus not need federal funds, with participating airlines paying for the whole project. “Cost was no object, unfortunately or fortunately,” he said.