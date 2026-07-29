Trump Announces Another Renovation Project in the Middle of a War
“Cost was no object, unfortunately or fortunately,” Trump said as he revealed a $22.5 billion project to renovate Dulles Airport.
President Trump has announced yet another renovation project that will cost billions, while in the midst of a failing, unpopular war with Iran.
The president revealed plans for a $22.5 billion renovation of Dulles International Airport at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby.
“This is all about the Dulles Airport.... It’s considered one of the worst airports anywhere in the world. We’re gonna make it maybe the best, with some hard work and some good thought process,” Trump said to open the presser. He described the plan as a “major, and long overdue renovation and reconstruction of Washington’s really horribly thought of Dulles International Airport.”
Trump plans to add over 5 million square feet of newly renovated space, replacing the airport’s C and D concourses and constructing a multi-story above-ground parking garage connected to them. He wants a new air train and new restaurants and lounges. Mock-ups of the renovation also feature Trump’s classic gold styling throughout the airport.
Trump claims the airport’s renovation will be bonded and thus not need federal funds, with participating airlines paying for the whole project. “Cost was no object, unfortunately or fortunately,” he said.
“It’s gonna be so efficient. Right now it’s totally inefficient,” he continued. “Between the trams and the Star Wars thing … elevated buses, nobody knows what’s going on, it’s a real mess.”
Regardless of how good or bad you think Dulles is, the level of priority this project has taken on—much like the White House ballroom, the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and Trump’s desired “Triumphal Arch”—is very questionable given the state of the war on Iran, the economy, and upcoming midterm elections. Especially at that price. Construction is expected to begin next year.