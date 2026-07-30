Trump Flounders Over Republican Revolt Against Todd Blanche
The Senate Judiciary Committee has postponed its vote on Todd Blanche’s nomination for attorney general.
The White House wasn’t ready for the revolt against acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation.
President Donald Trump’s inner circle “seemed surprised” by the Republican pushback to Blanche’s nomination, MS NOW reported Thursday.
The Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled to vote on whether to advance Blanche’s nomination Thursday morning. But late the night before, the committee postponed the vote, after Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina made clear that they would not support Blanche.
Earlier Wednesday, the president had suggested that Blanche’s confirmation was a sure thing.
“All I can say is Todd Blanche is outstanding, and I thought it was pretty routine because he’s so good,” Trump said. “He just wouldn’t find a better person.”
The two GOP lawmakers have demanded that Blanche put into writing that Trump’s so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund” is actually dead. Blanche had declared the fund was dead in June, but staffers at the Department of Justice and White House have continued telling MAGA allies they could still expect to receive some form of payment.
Even if he’s not confirmed before the Senate’s August recess, Blanche will continue to serve as acting attorney general. But it would be a humiliating blow to the president, who is clearly losing his grip on party members.