Trump Blames Minnesota for Iranian Cyberattack Instigated by His War

“I don’t think so. I think I blame it on Minnesota, because they’re grossly incompetent,” Trump said.

“I would blame it on Minnesota and the governor, the corrupt governor of Minnesota,” Trump continued, referring to Governor Tim Walz. “They like to say, ‘Oh, it’s Iran!’ Iran should be so lucky. Iran’s got bigger problems than worrying about Minnesota.”

Trump: "We heard in Minnesota there was a cyberattack and they blame it on Iran. I don't think so. I blame it on Minnesota because they're grossly incompetent. Iran's got bigger problems than worrying about Minnesota." pic.twitter.com/y1Mr6jjgaY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2026

But Trump offered no evidence to support his claim, apparently motivated not by facts, but by sheer pettiness.

