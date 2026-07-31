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Trump Punishes Kennedy Center After Tour Guide Said He Ruined It

The Kennedy Center has paused its free tours program for the first time in 50 years.

A tarp-covered scaffold hides the front of the Kennedy Center
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The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has stopped offering free tours, after a tour guide claimed President Donald Trump had killed the nation’s prestigious national theater.

In a Thursday memo review by The New York Times, Brooks Broeke, the director of the volunteer program, announced a “temporary pause” on the tour program for the first time in five decades.

The move follows a Times interview with Sandy Weiswasser, an 87-year-old volunteer tour guide who spoke candidly about Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center.

“This place used to be really thriving and busy and crowded,” Weiswasser said in the interview published Monday. “Now it’s a black hole.”

Before the memo announcing the pause was circulated, three volunteers expressed concerns that the Kennedy Center would target the tour program in retribution for Weiswasser’s interview.

The Kennedy Center has become an outlet for the Trump administration’s shocking pettiness. Trump previously tried to close the Kennedy Center for two years for “renovations” after multiple artists canceled their performances in response to his proposed name change. After Trump’s name was scraped off the wall, the building’s facade has remained concealed by a massive tarp.

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Republican Governor Warns Against Trump Attempt to Take Over Elections

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt didn’t mention the president by name—but he’s sending a clear message about Trump’s quest to “federalize” elections.

Oklahoma's Republican Governor Kevin Stitt speaking
Ore Huiying/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

At least one Republican governor is pushing back against President Trump’s plan to take over elections, saying they should continue to be run by states.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt told the Associated Press in an interview published Friday, “I don’t think that we should federalize the elections at all.

“I believe that is a state issue. The states should control their own elections. Should we make sure they’re done fairly and U.S. citizens are voting? 100%. I think there’s broad agreement with that,” Stitt said, ahead of the National Governors Association meeting in his state this weekend, where he will turn over leadership of the organization to Maryland Governor Wes Moore, a Democrat.

Stitt noted, “It is weird that in a swing state, in a certain county, it takes them a month to count the votes. So rightly, you should be questioning some of these things.” However, he also said he trusted the leaders of those states “100 percent.”

“I don’t think we should federalize that. Because then you’ve got a pendulum swing. What about the next guy gets in office and the next guy and the next guy? The system that we have with 50 different states is the right system,” Stitt said. But he also came out in support of Trump’s voter ID bill.

“Now, the SAVE America Act, making sure that we know who’s voting, I think that’s a very legitimate thing to do,” Stitt said.

Stitt isn’t entirely on Trump’s good side. During the last NGA meeting in Washington in February, he had to persuade the president not to exclude two Democratic governors from a White House meeting, and Trump ended up criticizing his performance and calling him a “RINO” for his efforts. In October, Stitt also called out Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to places like Illinois.

“We believe in the federalist system—that’s states’ rights,” he said at the time. “Oklahomans would lose their mind if Pritzker in Illinois sent troops down to Oklahoma during the Biden administration.”

As states wrap up their primary elections and gear up for the general election in November, Trump is taking drastic steps to engineer a favorable Republican outcome, including demanding voter rolls from states and severely restricting mail-in voting. Statements like Stitt’s aren’t enough—after all, Oklahoma has already agreed to hand over its voter rolls to the Trump administration. Republicans have to actually fight to safeguard the vote from Trump overruling the will of the people.

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Trump Throws Tantrum Over Republican Senator’s Todd Blanche Revolt

Donald Trump targeted Senator John Cornyn in a social media rant.

Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis speak during a committee hearing
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at Texas Senator John Cornyn for holding up acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation.

Cornyn has refused to support Blanche’s nomination over Trump’s cushy settlement deal with the IRS, which granted protections for the president’s family against audits and established a nearly $1.8 billion slush fund for so-called victims of political weaponization. 

But in an angry social media post, Trump insisted the issue was personal. 

Cornyn “never had a problem” with the fund “until after I decided to Endorse and Support his Republican Primary opponent in Texas,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Trump claimed that his MAGA allies deserved financial compensation because they’d been allegedly targeted by the federal government. “Millions of people agree with me, as was proven in my landslide Presidential win, where this was a major subject of debate, and so did John Cornyn, until he lost his Election to an opponent that I Endorsed.”

Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who cheated on his wife, was impeached by his own party on corruption charges, and illegally targeted his donor’s enemies as state attorney general, among other transgressions. 

Trump has claimed that he defected from Cornyn due to the senator’s “disloyalty.” Now he’s demanding the senator he betrayed fall in line.  

The Senate Judiciary Committee postponed the vote to advance Blanche’s nomination, after Cornyn and Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina made clear that they would not support him. Even if he’s not confirmed before the Senate’s August recess, Blanche will continue to serve as acting attorney general. But it would be a humiliating blow to the president, who is clearly losing his grip on party members. 

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“The Boss Wants This Money”: Trump Is Demanding More Cash Than Ever

Donald Trump wants more money for his vanity projects.

Donald Trump holds a model of his proposed arch
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Despite everything on his plate as the president of the United States, Donald Trump has decided to carve time out of his schedule to fundraise for his personal projects.

Trump checks in with his top fundraiser, Meredith O’Rourke—whom he’s warmly nicknamed his “princess of darkness” for her “killer” instincts—almost nightly, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The calls touch on a number of Trump’s financial interests: He routinely asks O’Rourke who has donated, who has not, and the size of individual contributions, and he frequently presses her to ask for even more.

O’Rourke is more than happy to play the part, regularly invoking the president’s name—she refers to him as “the boss”—while pushing prospective donors to sign larger checks.

“This is very important to the president. He’s asked me to call you and ask you for this donation,” O’Rourke has been known to say, according to the Journal. Or she might drop that “the boss wants this money.”

Among the donations that O’Rourke has recently secured are $50 million from Softbank for Trump’s presidential library, $25 million from Apple for his White House ballroom project, $10 million from Meta to a Trump-aligned super PAC, $10 million from Microsoft, and $5 million from Amazon.

Trump has been in office for 18 months. Within that same timeframe, he has also raised more than $800 million, in no small part due to O’Rourke’s resolve. She has worked with Trump since 2016 and “absolutely has the president’s 100 percent trust and respect,” according to Brian Ballard, a top Washington lobbyist and former colleague of O’Rourke’s who spoke with the Journal.

Her loyalty and hard labor have been duly repaid: O’Rourke is firmly entrenched in Trump’s inner circle and has been tasked with shouldering some of the Trump family’s bigger projects. She has flown with U.S. officials aboard Air Force One, joined the board of the National Park Foundation that oversees Freedom 250, and was recently appointed as a director at Trump Media & Technology, the parent company of Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social.

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FBI Escalates Trump’s “Voter Fraud” Crusade With Disturbing Move

The Trump administration is getting new voter data from states in its attempt to take over elections.

FBI Director Kash Patel
Ken Cedeno/AFP/Getty Images
FBI Director Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel wants to know where you are.

Patel’s FBI has taken a new and dangerous step in its quest to root out alleged voter fraud—tracking down the IP addresses of people who register to vote online.

According to a new report from Axios, the FBI recently requested and obtained the IP address of someone who went online to register to vote in South Carolina. This move is a massive overreach by the Trump administration into local election processes.

“It’s not typical for the FBI to be calling state election officials … and conducting a fishing expedition to see private voter data,” a former senior Justice Department official told Axios. “It’s not typical and it’s not appropriate.”

Although an IP address cannot reveal a person’s exact identity, it does show the user’s geographic location, service provider, and the network they’re using. In the context of voting, an IP address could indicate the state and country a person is registering from.

Axios also spoke with a longtime election official in York County, South Carolina, Alan Helms, who said he had never seen this kind of election interference before.

“It is not common” to get a request like this, Helms said. “In my tenure as an election official, going on 20 years, that is the first interaction with law enforcement.”

If the FBI continues pursuing voters’ IP addresses, the fallout could extend far beyond any one state—42 states, plus Washington, D.C., currently allow some form of online voter registration.

The move to track down voter IP addresses is just the latest in President Trump’s ongoing mission to make it harder for Americans to vote ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Trump has sued 30 states and D.C. in an attempt to obtain state voter rolls. In the past month alone, the president has attacked mail-in voting, repeated his ridiculous claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” in a prime-time national address, and attempted to shove his signature voter suppression bill, the SAVE America Act, through Congress. Since the start of his second term, he has mobilized government agencies—including the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and now the FBI—to request voter registration lists, ballots from previous elections, and access to voting equipment.

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