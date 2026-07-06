The President of the United States Attacks Kindergarteners

The innocent, celebratory clip—orignally posted on X in June by the right-wing “End Wokeness” account—was re-upped by Trump, who also posted the account’s original caption: “Public school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Every girl is in a hijab … in kindergarten.”

Truth Social screenshot

The post was then seized on by racist, xenophobic MAGA supporters all over again, as Trump’s comment section was full of calls to deport the children and ban hijabs.

This post is Islamophobic, weird, and creepy. It should come as no surprise that Trump isn’t above attacking children who just learned how to read, but this post is still particularly discomforting—and will certainly contribute to the already potent level of anti-Muslim sentiment in the U.S. and in Minnesota.