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The President of the United States Attacks Kindergarteners

Donald Trump is attacking five-year-olds because they’re Muslim.

Donald Trump yelling at a podium while wearing a white USA cap
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Trump posted a captionless video of graduating kindergarteners on Truth Social on Monday, goading his supporters into verbally attacking little children simply for being Muslim.

The clip is from Gateway STEM Academy, a majority-Black K-8 public charter school in St. Paul, Minnesota. It shows about 21 children in caps and gowns on stage singing a song together. Most of the girls are wearing hijabs.

The innocent, celebratory clip—orignally posted on X in June by the right-wing “End Wokeness” account—was re-upped by Trump, who also posted the account’s original caption: “Public school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Every girl is in a hijab … in kindergarten.”

Truth Social Screenshot Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump screenshot of End Wokeness Public School in St. Paul, Minnesota Every girl is in a hijab... in kindergarten (screenshot of video of girls and boys wearing their cap and gown. All the children are Black
Truth Social screenshot

The post was then seized on by racist, xenophobic MAGA supporters all over again, as Trump’s comment section was full of calls to deport the children and ban hijabs.

This post is Islamophobic, weird, and creepy. It should come as no surprise that Trump isn’t above attacking children who just learned how to read, but this post is still particularly discomforting—and will certainly contribute to the already potent level of anti-Muslim sentiment in the U.S. and in Minnesota.

This comes just a week after a Kentucky church’s vacation Bible school came under fire for holding a violent mock execution of an immigrant in front of dozens of children. But Trump takes more issue with Muslim kindergarteners graduating.

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Uh, What? Trump Rants About TikTok After Being Asked About SpaceX

Donald Trump derailed an event about his Trump Accounts to brag about his social media numbers.

Donald Trump holds his hands out to the side while speaking during an event in the Oval Office
Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump announced Monday that a slew of tech companies are expected to contribute to his eponymously named childhood investment accounts. But when asked to elaborate on the financial backing behind Trump Accounts, the president suddenly trailed off into a lengthy rant about his popularity on TikTok.

“On the Trump accounts—the SpaceX president has said that she is going to donate shares to the Trump accounts,” said Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger, referring to Gwynne Shotwell. “Have you spoken at all with Elon Musk about further share donations as well as other corporate—about share donations?”

“I’m like a cheerleader for geniuses,” Trump started before almost immediately switching the topic. “Now there’s a thing called TikTok, have you heard of it?”

Trump recalled a segment he had seen recently on Fox Business’s Mornings With Maria. “It was announced about two days ago, the new numbers just came out. Do you know who the number one person on TikTok is by far? Trump. Me.

“I’m number one. Like Taylor Swift was number 11. I’m number one, by far,” Trump repeated.

The president then suggested that the social media company’s influence couldn’t be too dangerous, since he was such a hot topic on the platform.

“Maybe they’re bad, maybe they’re not,” Trump said. “I know one thing: Great American people, tremendous businesspeople and companies, bought it.

“American companies, great ones, own our TikTok, and it’s very influential, but I’m number one by a lot,” he continued. “I think it helped me win the election in a landslide, if I tell you the truth.”

Trump tried and failed to force TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app during his first term in the White House. At the time, the White House said there were national security concerns associated with allowing TikTok to operate without U.S. intervention, claiming that the social media platform had created a back door for the Chinese government to access American data.

Congress passed a bipartisan ban on TikTok in 2024, yet American access to the app has prevailed due to negotiations that transferred domestic control of TikTok’s U.S. business to American investors. The principal investors in TikTok’s U.S. operations are Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX, who are responsible for data protection and content moderation within national boundaries.

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Trump Has Reportedly Settled on His 2028 Successor

Insiders say Donald Trump has chosen who he wants to take over the MAGA mantle once he’s gone.

President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office, while Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stand behind him.
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio

President Trump wants Vice President JD Vance to succeed him. 

Axios reports that the president is happy with how Vance has handled his position, from TV appearances to public remarks, and consistently talks up the former Ohio senator to his inner circle to the detriment of another prospective heir, Secretary of State Marco Rubio. 

“POTUS isn’t asking, ‘JD or Marco?’ anymore,” an unnamed source told the publication. “He’s no longer asking, ‘How’s JD doing?’ He’s now saying, ‘JD looks great, right?’”

A senior Trump adviser told Axios that “JD is earning it, and Trump sees it,” adding that Rubio “wasn’t planning to run [for president in 2028] anyway, and he’d be even less likely to do so now.”

A pivotal event for Trump’s positive opinion of Vance came after he worked with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to reach a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with Iran, which has brought momentary peace. Vance benefited from positive media attention over his role in the negotiations while at the same time beginning a media tour to promote his new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

Vance’s 33 TV appearances impressed Trump, who has a fixation with the medium, and even though Trump hates many of the shows on which Vance appeared, particularly ABC’s The View, he was impressed with the video clips circulating from those appearances. 

Vance has raised $70 million for the Republican National Committee, and he’d rely on the organization if he ends up running for president. He’s still very unpopular with the American people, just like Trump, but is almost as popular among Republicans as the president, with a 62 percent favorability rating as opposed to Trump’s 65 percent. Early 2028 polls also have him leading the Republican field nationally and in pivotal states like New Hampshire.  

Still, pro-Israel conservatives have soured on Vance in recent months after he criticized the country’s leaders for denouncing the MOU with Iran, and on Saturday, the head of the conservative, pro-business Club for Growth, David McIntosh, said on X that Vance didn’t understand the importance of free markets.

Even if he overcomes all of that to get the 2028 Republican nomination for president, Vance faces an uphill battle to take Trump’s place in the White House. His book has been poorly received and reviewed, and Trump has saddled him and the Republican Party with record unpopularity with everyone who isn’t in the MAGA faithful. As 2028 approaches, it will be interesting to see if Vance tries to attach himself to Trump, or tries to create some distance, to better his own political prospects. 

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Trump Threw Tablet Across the Room When World Leaders Call Went Awry

A technical issue prompted the tantrum.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump had a humiliating outburst during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the White House in February 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.  

The two world leaders attempted to dial in to a video call led by then–Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada—but Trump became frustrated by a technical issue that prevented him from speaking. In response, he lobbed the tablet he was using over the Resolute Desk and onto the floor, an official told the Journal.

This incident was part of an expansive Journal report detailing the crumbling relationship between the United States and Europe—and Trump’s outburst in front of Macron was only the beginning. The president has continued to escalate feuds with European leaders, give hall passes to their enemies, and make deranged demands to seize their territory. 

This also isn’t the first time one of Trump’s temper tantrums has turned violent. 

Cassidy Hutchinson, the former top assistant to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, previously testified to Trump’s lunatic behavior behind the scenes. 

In December 2020, Trump launched his lunch at the wall after Attorney General William Barr denied the president’s claims of widespread voter fraud, according to Hutchinson. 

On January 6, 2021, when Trump was told it wasn’t safe to go to the Capitol, the wild-eyed president tried to take the wheel of his car. When a Secret Service agent attempted to hold him back, the president tried to grab an agent just below the neck, Hutchinson testified to Congress. 

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Trump Reveals How He Bullied FIFA to Lift Red Card Ban on Team USA

“I’m good at this stuff,” Trump said, following FIFA’s decision to rescind the red card given to Team USA star Folarin Balogun.

President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino smile for the cameras on the red carpet
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino attend the red carpet prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 5, 2025.

President Trump openly admitted to World Cup corruption while explaining how he got FIFA to rescind Team USA star Folarin Balogun’s red card suspension—the first time the soccer organization has done so since 1962. 

Balogun was initially supposed to be suspended from playing in Monday’s Round of 16 match against Belgium after receiving a red card for a tackle against Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemović last week. FIFA stated that teams are unable to appeal red cards, which keep a player out of the following game. Nevertheless, Balogun will be playing on Monday after Trump’s call with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Belgium has challenged the decision at the time of this writing, but no update has been made. 

“Can you describe your phone call with Gianni Infantino about the red card?” a reporter asked Trump at the White House on Monday morning. 

“You’re asking me about the whole soccer thing? Yeah, I did, I spoke to Gianni, who’s highly respected, who’s produced the most successful World Cup in history by, they say, four times.… So I saw the play. And I’m a person that loves sports, was a good athlete. And I understand sports really well. Really well. And that wasn’t a foul. That wasn’t even an infraction,” Trump replied. “That was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. You can’t take your foot and properly place it on somebody else’s foot—these were two great athletes that got tangled up. And this referee, who is a little bit suspect, if you check his past … he made a call that nobody could believe, even people on the other side.” 

“He didn’t do anything wrong. He’s our best player, or one of our best players … and [the referee] gave him a red card. Then I started hearing that means he can’t play in the next game.… When they take your best player … and they say you can’t play? That’s very unfair,” Trump continued. “So yes, I asked for a review by FIFA.… I’m the one that got them to [rescind the suspension]. It was not Biden. Biden was asleep.” 

“All I did, all I did, I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul. And, you know, again, I’m good at this stuff. I didn’t think it was a foul.” 

Trump was later asked about the Belgian response, and if he would speak to the country’s prime minister before the game. 

“The people in Belgium—if they win the game, they can be very proud. If they win the game with a player missing, it would have been a different feeling. You can’t do that, and I’m very glad. All I did was ask for a review. I didn’t say, “You have to do this,” he said. “This man is a smart, tough man, Gianni Infantino. He’s a smart, tough man, and his stock has gone through the roof.… I fear we have to have all the best players on the field.”

The decision has been met with protest from fans, the Royal Belgian Football Association, or RBFA, and even UEFA, the governing body of European soccer. 

“When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined,” UEFA said in a statement. “Equally, such a decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition.… “We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”

Balogun’s tackle was certainly a foul. And even if you don’t agree that it should have been a red card, it is undeniable that the president of a country pressuring the FIFA president to go against a rule it hasn’t broken in 64 years is a baseline example of political corruption in sports. Infantino and Trump already have a questionable relationship, as the former’s gifting of the  “FIFA Peace Prize” to Trump raised conflict-of-interest questions that have now only grown louder. 

“Decisions on sporting rules and sporting matters belong to sporting bodies, not politicians. Influencing sporting decisions would undermine the autonomy of sport,” European Commissioner for Fairness Glenn Micallef wrote on X. “Our focus should instead be on the real governance challenges facing sport, including the weaponisation of sport for political purposes.” 

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