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Trump Ignored His Own Team on Funding for Blue States

Federal officials admitted in a recent lawsuit that Donald Trump has denied funding to Democratic-led states.

Donald Trump holds up a fist.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump personally intervened to block disaster aid to four Democratic-led states, overriding his own government agencies.

Politico reported Wednesday that Trump blocked aid to New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York after regional Federal Emergency Management Agency offices and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration determined that all four states met the requirements for receiving aid due to a record-breaking blizzard in February.

The news outlet viewed emails between federal and state officials in addition to more than 150 pages of documents sent to FEMA by state officials. Presidents have the final say on granting federal disaster aid, but it’s rare to deny requests from state governors after FEMA determines that the estimated damage goes beyond preestablished levels.

“I can’t think of a time a declaration was denied” for a state that met FEMA and NOAA standards, a former FEMA official anonymously told Politico.

There have been 69 snow-assistance requests that met FEMA standards since President George W. Bush, and all but one have received presidential approval—including during Trump’s first term. The lone exception was a New Mexico request in 2016 that was under investigation for mishandling FEMA funds.

The four states that requested aid this year were seeking a total of $227 million in assistance to take on unexpected snow removal costs.

The Trump administration has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the aid denials were not political. In a statement, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said that “there is no politicization to the president’s decisions on disaster relief.”

Trump handles disaster requests “with great care” to ensure state aid is used “to supplement—not substitute, their obligation to respond to and recover from disasters,” Jackson added.

But earlier this month, Trump administration officials admitted in court that the White House has deliberately canceled clean energy funding to states that didn’t vote for him in the 2024 presidential election. The president has also withheld childcare funding to blue states. Trump doesn’t seem to believe he has an obligation to help citizens of the U.S. under his charge if he perceives a slight against him.

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Trump Is About to Send Seniors’ Drug Costs Surging

Donald Trump is planning to end a Medicare subsidy program.

A pharmacist pulls a bottle off a shelf in a pharmacy
George Frey/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Trump administration is planning to scrap Medicare subsidies, which could leave seniors facing higher rates for their prescription coverage next year.

After 2026, the government will stop providing billions in subsidies to insurance companies that keep premiums low for Medicare prescription plans, known as Part D, Trump administration officials told The Wall Street Journal Tuesday.

Roughly 25 million people have Part D plans, and the average monthly payment was roughly $36 in 2026. Medicare recipients will learn of their new rates in the fall, right around the midterm elections, in which affordability is sure to be a key issue.

A Trump administration official told the Journal that 25 percent of Medicare enrollees would see their premiums stay the same, 30 percent would see an increase of less than $10 to their monthly bill, and 45 percent would see a monthly increase of between $11 and $20.

Note: The Trump administration has already overseen a price increase for some 700 prescription drugs covered by Part D plans.

The administration official claimed that the subsidies had encouraged insurers to raise rates, and that there would be other means of keeping premiums low. If not, there were other affordable options, the official said.

But Americans are already struggling under the weight of rising prices. Health insurance premiums have drastically outpaced the growth of employee paychecks, a strain that is only compounded by the growing cost of groceries, climbing utility bills, and elevated oil and gas prices.

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he would not cut Medicare funding, though his One Big Beautiful Bill is set to reduce the program’s funding by an estimated $500 billion over the next eight years. Earlier this year, the president admitted he believed it was “not possible” to keep paying for Medicare, although the White House removed a recording of those remarks after posting them.

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NYT’s Most Obnoxious Columnist Joins 60 Minutes in Pro-Trump Overhaul

Bari Weiss is bringing a friendly face to the prestigious news show.

CBS News Editor-in-chief Bari Weiss walks
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss

CBS’s 60 Minutes is getting another Trump-styled makeover.

Conservative columnist Ross Douthat is leaving The New York Times to join the storied broadcast magazine in a new role, 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton announced Tuesday.

Douthat has served as one of the Times’ principal conservative voices for more than two decades, writing for the daily’s opinion section since 2009. His latest book, Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious, was published in 2025.

Despite being an early skeptic of Donald Trump’s politics and popularity, Douthat has since downplayed the president’s authoritarian and fascist tendencies while attempting to rationalize Trump’s behavior.

He has also criticized Democrats for their “resistance” showcases, spurring condemnation from those on the left that Douthat has been incorporated into a sort of “anti-anti-Trump” persona among the American intelligentsia, apparently ready to castigate Trump’s critics even as he himself scrutinizes the president and his policies.

Douthat will join the show alongside author Sebastian Junger, CBS News correspondent Trevor Phillips, and filmmaker Gianna Toboni, according to Bilton.

Bari Weiss, the founder of the pro-Israel blog The Free Press and a former New York Times opinion columnist herself, has changed seemingly everything at CBS News since she was tapped to run the fabled network late last year. Weiss was appointed despite the fact that she had never worked in broadcast, lacked traditional reporting experience, and had also never run a major news operation.

Under Weiss’s stewardship, CBS News has killed critical stories in order to save face for the Trump administration. In December, Weiss pulled the plug on now former correspondent Cecilia Vega’s 60 Minutes segment investigating the result of Trump’s mass deportation program, focusing on Venezuelan immigrants who were deported to El Salvador’s notoriously brutal CECOT mega-prison.

The network has also lost a cadre of veteran journalists, ranging from Vega to 60 Minutes’ veteran executive producer Bill Owens and the program’s de facto face Scott Pelley.

In March, Weiss attempted to install another questionable commentator in the show’s lineup—wellness influencer and Epstein pen pal Peter Attia—though his job offer was quickly revoked.

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Trump, 80, Falls Asleep After Mocking Lindsey Graham at His Funeral

President Trump dozed off almost immediately after delivering his eulogy.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent seated in the pews for Lindsey Graham's funeral. Trump appears asleep.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent look on during the funeral service for late Senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral, on July 28.

President Trump couldn’t stay awake at Lindsey Graham’s funeral Tuesday.

As several well-wishers eulogized the former senator at the Washington National Cathedral, Trump could barely hold his face up and keep his eyes open. It didn’t take long for him to start dozing off, occasionally blinking to try and hide his drowsiness.

At certain points, Trump even started tilting his head as he was falling asleep.

All of this took place shortly after Trump delivered his own eulogy, in which he went off-script and made fun of Graham a little, with all of his friends and family present, and reminded the audience about the time he publicly shared Graham’s cell phone number. All of that was probably much too tiring for the 80-year-old Trump, and he decided to take a little rest.

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Trump’s America Losing Billions Thanks to Canadians’ Boycott

Trump’s constant attacks on Canada are hurting the American economy in more ways than one.

Air Canada plane
Mike Campbell/NurPhoto/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has made a habit of insulting our northern neighbors, and it’s coming back to bite him.

Canadians are boycotting travel to the United States in record numbers, costing the U.S. economy upward of $3.3 billion, the Canadian government reports. Tourism is at an all-time low this July, dropping more than 30 percent in year-over-year declines for the first time since 9/11.

“Following the change in the U.S. administration in early 2025 and the implementation of America First policies, Canadian travel sentiment shifted abruptly,” the report states.

According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, the number of Canadians willing to describe the U.S. as a “reliable partner” has dropped from 83 percent in 2022 to only 35 percent today.

No mystery here: Since the start of Trump’s second term, he has levied massive tariffs on Canadian goods, threatened Canadian sovereignty, and repeatedly insulted the Canadian people. Just last week, Canada rescinded its invitations to U.S. officials for the grand opening of the Michigan–Ontario Gordie Howe Bridge, days after Trump imposed new 50 percent tariffs on a wide range of Canadian goods and blamed the country for wildfire smoke drifting across America’s northern border. Trump’s threats to turn Canada into the “51st state” and references to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as a “governor” only add insult to injury.

But actions have consequences. As Canadians sour on the prospect of visiting the U.S., the American people are losing tourist dollars to the tune of $3.3 billion.

“In response to these measures and threats to Canadian sovereignty, provinces, territories, and Canadians from coast to coast to coast have stood together, taking the necessary actions to support our economy and defend our workers, farmers, businesses, and families,” Prime Minister Carney wrote in a statement following the latest round of tariffs. “In all circumstances, Canada will work relentlessly and take any measures necessary to build our strength at home and to support Canadian workers, farmers, businesses, and families.”

If only President Trump could say the same.

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