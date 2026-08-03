House Ethics Concludes Republican Rep. Persistently Harassed Women
The House Ethics Committee recommended censure for Representative Chuck Edwards.
The House Ethics Committee recommended a censure of Republican Representative Chuck Edwards of North Carolina Monday following reports of sexual harassment.
The Committee released a 25-page report on its investigation, and concluded that Edwards had violated House rules related to “sexual harassment and hostile workplaces.”
“Edwards engaged in persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers,” the report states.
This result follows reporting from Axios in May, which alleged that Edwards had singled out two young female staffers for special attention.
This is a developing story.