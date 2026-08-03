GOP Senator Falls for Todd Blanche’s Sneaky Ploy to Save His Job

Cornyn had previously tasked the Justice Department chief with formally ending the slush fund altogether, predicating his support for Blanche’s tentative promotion on it. But a tricky memo released by Blanche Sunday night seemed to have tripped up Cornyn’s office—and his offer.

On its face, Blanche’s note appeared to terminate the fund, specifying that the order was “rescinded and shall have no force or effect.” However, journalists were quick to comment that the language employed in the rest of Blanche’s memo not only suggested that the honeypot fund would be preserved in some form but also failed to terminate Trump’s underlying IRS immunity arrangement.

But vague gestures at accountability were apparently all Cornyn needed to get in line.