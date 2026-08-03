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GOP Senator Falls for Todd Blanche’s Sneaky Ploy to Save His Job

Todd Blanche’s nomination had stalled in committee over his refusal to officially end Donald Trump’s slush fund.

Senator John Cornyn looks down while standing in an elevator
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Texas Senator John Cornyn

Texas Senator John Cornyn just caved to Donald Trump’s demands.

The outgoing Lone Star lawmaker faced a barrage of criticism Sunday after he decided that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s vague assurances against Trump’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund were good enough.

Cornyn had previously tasked the Justice Department chief with formally ending the slush fund altogether, predicating his support for Blanche’s tentative promotion on it. But a tricky memo released by Blanche Sunday night seemed to have tripped up Cornyn’s office—and his offer.

On its face, Blanche’s note appeared to terminate the fund, specifying that the order was “rescinded and shall have no force or effect.” However, journalists were quick to comment that the language employed in the rest of Blanche’s memo not only suggested that the honeypot fund would be preserved in some form but also failed to terminate Trump’s underlying IRS immunity arrangement.

But vague gestures at accountability were apparently all Cornyn needed to get in line.

“Senator Cornyn has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice, which will be issuing a formal order permanently terminating the anti-weaponization fund and making clear in a binding written document that the scope of the audit settlement is limited to only the plaintiffs, including the President, and the IRS,” said Cornyn spokesperson Natalie Yezbick in a statement.

The fund was the result of an unprecedented deal that Trump made with himself after he dropped his faltering $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS. The arrangement included a curious addendum from Blanche, immunizing Trump from further federal prosecution. The government of the United States, Blanche wrote, would be “forever barred and precluded” from pursuing “any and all claims” against Trump, his family, or his business. The fund itself would be used as reparations, paid for by U.S. taxpayers through the Department of Justice, to virtually any right-winger who felt impugned by the previous presidential administration.

The idea of the fund fell apart following weeks of backlash, numerous lawsuits, and opposition from even Republican lawmakers, who felt the issue had gummed up party efforts to pass a reconciliation bill.

But Trump has refused to let the topic go, repeatedly affirming his support for the supposedly defunct fund.

“It is dead, but I wish it weren’t, to be honest with you,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting on Friday. “I think people were horribly treated, horribly abused.”

Blanche’s efforts to salvage the fund should be viewed as yet more evidence that the fund is not as dead as officials have publicly claimed.

“Let’s be clear: It’s more certain that Trump is still pursuing bounties for rioters today than when this started,” wrote legal journalist Adam Klasfeld on Monday. “Trump is openly stating that’s the goal, taking legal action to get there and refusing to do the one thing that would kill it.”

Cornyn is in the twilight years of his last term in office, a decades-long career cut short by Trump’s decision to endorse another candidate in Texas’s GOP primary in May. The cut cord has granted Cornyn the breathing room to ignore larger party directives and push back harder against the Trump administration’s off-color orders, but apparently, Cornyn is only willing to take that so far.

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Elon Musk Goes All in on Trying to Save Susan Collins

Elon Musk is back to throwing money into U.S. elections. This time, he’s trying to save Maine’s only Republican senator.

Splitscreen of Elon Musk and Senator Susan Collins
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Elon Musk and Senator Susan Collins

Elon Musk is going to throw some of his millions of dollars into the midterms and back Senator Susan Collins.

The New York Times reports that Musk plans to spend $100 million to $120 million to help Collins, as well as other Republican candidates in close Senate races. Collins, who recently got a new Democratic challenger in former state Senator Troy Jackson, has an uphill battle to keep her seat in the blue state of Maine.

In addition to Maine, Musk’s super PAC, America PAC, plans to spend money in Alaska, Iowa, Ohio, and Michigan, all states with Senate contests where Democrats are polling well. The super PAC is also considering investing in the Senate races in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, and is already backing House Republican candidates in California, Wisconsin, and Washington.

America PAC is reportedly coordinating with major conservative organizations outside of the Republican Party, including the Sentinel Action Fund and the Koch brothers’ Americans for Prosperity. Musk’s organization plans to utilize its funds to knock on voters’ doors before November.

While Musk’s efforts successfully got President Trump elected in 2024, his political work since then has backfired. His money and public appearances in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election last year ended up costing conservatives the race, and possibly even broke the law. After initially swearing off politics, he’s now back with a vengeance to back his old friend Trump.

But with more than a year of bad press from his Department of Government Efficiency’s decimation of the federal government, Musk’s name is mud with voters. Democrats will be only too happy to point out when he backs their opponents, and he’s going to have to resist his desire to make public appearances unless he wants a repeat of Wisconsin.

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GOP Senator Still Unsure About Rep. Accused of Abusing His Daughter

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno doesn’t have a lot of thoughts on Representative Max Miller, who allegedly abused Moreno’s daughter—and granddaughter.

Splitscreen of Senator Bernie Moreno and Representative Max Miller
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Senator Bernie Moreno (left) and Representative Max Miller

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno isn’t willing to take a stand on the political future of the guy who allegedly held a gun to his daughter’s head.

NOTUS asked Moreno Friday whether Republicans should move to replace Representative Max Miller on Ohio’s ballot, after gruesome allegations surfaced that he had physically abused his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.

“I don’t know,” the senator told NOTUS.

It’s not clear what about this situation has Moreno so mystified. Moreno’s own daughter accused Miller of throwing hot water on her body, holding a gun to her head, and breaking their two-year-old daughter’s collarbone. Earlier this week, Emily Moreno filed for a new restraining order against Miller, alleging that he’d physically grabbed one of her attorneys and used a profane slur.

If that doesn’t elicit the strongest condemnation, what does the Ohio senator care about?

Moreno’s not alone in his total apathy. Other Republicans—including the entire Ohio Republican delegation—have remained disturbingly silent on the allegations.

Reagan McCarthy, a spokesperson for Moreno, hit back at questions about Moreno’s continued support for his former son-in-law. “While we won’t dignify this baseless attacks by Democrats and their media allies, Senator Moreno will not speak on active litigation involving his family,” McCarthy told NOTUS in a statement.

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Walz Accuses Trump of Hiding Full Scope of Cyberattack Linked to Iran

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is firing back at Trump after he blamed Minnesota for the cyberattack it suffered.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz frowns.
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Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says President Donald Trump is lying about who committed the cyberattack on his state—and purposefully hiding how many states were affected.

Trump on Friday dismissed concerns that Iran was likely responsible for a cyberattack against Minnesota’s municipal water systems, instead blaming state officials. The president did not provide any evidence for his claim.

Shortly after, Walz fired back.

“Trump knows exactly who is responsible for this attack, and knows that other states were hit too,” Walz wrote in a post on X. “This is what modern warfare looks like, and it further illustrates there’s no plan to win a war with Iran.”

In the last week, at least seven states have reported cyberattacks against their municipal water systems, according to the FBI. Though the attacks haven’t been definitively attributed, federal and state officials say they carried trademarks of Iranian hackers.

Still, Trump ranted wildly during his Cabinet meeting at Camp David, asserting that Minnesota was to blame for the attack. “You know who’s behind it? Minnesota. Because they’re grossly incompetent. I think the governor’s behind it. I don’t think there was an Iranian cyberattack,” Trump said.

The Trump administration has long targeted Minnesota and its large immigrant population, due to the president’s blatant Islamophobia. The president has continued to pursue fraud allegations against Minnesota officials in a transparent effort to punish Democrats and antagonize immigrants.

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Trump Admits His Slush Fund Plans Loud and Clear

Trump isn’t giving up his nearly $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund anytime soon.

Donald Trump sits at a table at Camp David, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to his right and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to his left. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum sits on the other side of Rubio. Trump grins for the camera.
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Donald Trump with (from left) Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, at Camp David

President Trump won’t let go of his corrupt IRS settlement.

At a Cabinet meeting hosted Friday at Camp David in Maryland, Trump was asked by a reporter whether the “Anti-Weaponization Fund” created by his settlement with the IRS, which set aside $1.776 billion for anyone who felt politically prosecuted by the government, was actually dead and, if it was, why the Department of Justice wouldn’t put that in writing.

“Well, it is dead, but you know, I wish it weren’t, to be honest with you. I think people were horribly treated, horribly abused,” Trump said. “I’d like to see them compensated for the pain. They lost their families. They committed suicide, many people committed suicide.”

So just to recap: Trump doesn’t want the slush fund dead, despite past claims from the Department of Justice that the fund isn’t moving forward.

Trump was also asked about whether he was willing to waive the settlement’s provision that he, his family, and his businesses would be protected from all IRS audits in the future in order to have acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed. He dodged the question, only saying Blanche “should be confirmed forthwith.”

All of this points to Trump trying to hold on to the IRS settlement even after federal judges have ruled against it. It raises the question of whether he’s still going to try and implement the fund secretly—and validates the Republican holdouts who are refusing to confirm Blanche until they get some answers.

As an aside, Trump’s claim that the fund is necessary due to suicide among January 6 insurrectionists is rich. On Thursday, New Jersey Governor Mike Sherill proclaimed July 30 “Brian Sicknick Day,” in honor of the Capitol Police officer and Garden State native who died from his injuries one day after responding to the Capitol riots. Four other police officers who responded to the riots committed suicide within seven months.

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