Trump Personally Calls Rep. Accused of Abuse to Warn About Midterms
“Things aren’t looking good,” Donald Trump told Representative Max Miller.
President Donald Trump reached out to Ohio Representative Max Miller, who is facing allegations that he assaulted his ex-wife and child, to warn him that his candidacy is in jeopardy.
In a phone call, Trump told Miller that “things aren’t looking good” for the November midterms, Axios reported Monday night.
While Trump may be delivering—or simply hoping to give the impression of—tough love behind closed doors, the president defended Miller while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office earlier Monday.
“It’s a very sad thing. I know Max. He’s a good person. I mean, I’ve always thought he was a very good person, and I’m gonna let the families figure that out,” Trump told the press.
The president alluded to knowing the family very well. Before running for office, Miller was a Trump White House aide. Miller married Emily Moreno, his now ex-wife, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in 2022, and received the president’s official endorsement for Congress that same year.
Moreno has accused Miller of assaulting her, throwing a pot of boiling water on her, holding a gun to her head, and breaking their two-year-old daughter’s collarbone. Last week, Moreno filed for a new restraining order against her ex-husband, alleging that he’d physically grabbed one of her attorneys and used a profane slur.
In a statement Sunday, Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, Emily’s father, said that Miller should “not serve in the House of Representatives.”
“As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter,” Moreno wrote on X.