Abuse Accusations Against Republican Congressman Somehow Get Worse

“The first time Miller shared the folder, it contained private images of Miller and Ms. Moreno’s daughter and left her name unredacted. At least one of those images could be considered Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) because the daughter’s genitals appear to be visible,” Moreno’s lawyers wrote in a letter to Miller’s legal team on Monday.

“We write to demand an explanation about how this occurred,” the letter continued. “Whose idea was it to share this intimate image of the child? Why did your firm share it? Did you or your firm vet the images before sharing them? Did anyone? Who? Who removed the images from the second folder and why? Was it because someone realized that it was ill-advised (and in the case of the potential CSAM image, illegal) to share these images with the world?”

This news is the latest domino to fall for Miller. On Sunday, Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, Miller’s ex-father-in-law, finally came out against Miller, saying he needed “serious psychological help” and calling on him to step down from Congress and abandon his current reelection campaign.