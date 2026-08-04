Abuse Accusations Against Republican Congressman Somehow Get Worse
Representative Max Miller shared an inappropriate photo of his daughter online, his ex-wife says.
Republican Representative Max Miller—accused of holding a gun to his wife’s head, scalding her with boiling water, and breaking his two-year-old daughter’s collarbone—has now been accused of sharing pictures of that same daughter’s genitals. This would be considered child sex abuse material, adding yet another disturbing allegation to Miller’s plate.
It seems that Miller inadvertently shared the picture on Sunday while using Dropbox to upload police reports, recorded conversations, medical records, and a 20-minute indignant video denying his ex-wife Emily Moreno’s abuse allegations.
“The first time Miller shared the folder, it contained private images of Miller and Ms. Moreno’s daughter and left her name unredacted. At least one of those images could be considered Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) because the daughter’s genitals appear to be visible,” Moreno’s lawyers wrote in a letter to Miller’s legal team on Monday.
“We write to demand an explanation about how this occurred,” the letter continued. “Whose idea was it to share this intimate image of the child? Why did your firm share it? Did you or your firm vet the images before sharing them? Did anyone? Who? Who removed the images from the second folder and why? Was it because someone realized that it was ill-advised (and in the case of the potential CSAM image, illegal) to share these images with the world?”
This news is the latest domino to fall for Miller. On Sunday, Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, Miller’s ex-father-in-law, finally came out against Miller, saying he needed “serious psychological help” and calling on him to step down from Congress and abandon his current reelection campaign.
“He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter,” Moreno wrote on X. “If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them.”
Then on Monday, Miller received a restraining order from his ex-girlfriend, former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. And that same day, President Trump—who was initially supportive of Miller—reportedly called him directly to tell him that “things aren’t looking good” for his campaign.
Miller continues to deny virtually every accusation his ex-wife has made, even as the Dropbox release that allegedly included his daughter’s genitals also shows him describing throwing boiling water on Emily as a “playful incident” and her alleging that she found needles next to his bed, which he did not deny.
Miller, who worked for the presidential campaigns of both Marco Rubio and Trump in 2016, remains in office and continues to run for reelection, as the vast majority of his Republican colleagues have displayed extreme cowardice by either ignoring the situation entirely or supporting him. Miller has made it abundantly clear that he has no plans to step down. As of now, he will face off against Democrat Brian Poindexter in the general election for his House seat. The GOP has until Wednesday to replace him on the ballot.