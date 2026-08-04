Trump Secretary Filmed a Reality TV Show. It Still Hasn’t Aired.

The disappearance of the show has been accompanied by a social media blackout on the topic, suggesting Duffy’s road trip won’t make it to screens anytime soon.

The official Great American Road Trip X account has continued to post generic travel content but has not mentioned the show since May 8. Duffy hasn’t posted about the show on X since May 13, and the Department of Transportation doesn’t appear to have made a single post on X mentioning the project.

Duffy—a multimillionaire with a taxpayer-funded salary—did not pay for the extravagant trip himself. Instead, the money came from a nonprofit called Great American Road Trip Inc. Behind the nonprofit’s funding is a medley of industry giants, including Boeing and Toyota, who each donated $1 million to the project. Other companies include Shell, United Airlines, the U.S. Travel Association, Chase Travel, Royal Caribbean Group, and a range of other companies that rely on the regulatory systems of the Department of Transportation.