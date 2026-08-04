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GOP Senator Admits Blanche Is Pretty Bad as He Votes to Confirm Him

Senator Thom Tillis never had a spine to begin with. It’s no wonder he voted for Todd Blanche.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis speaking in a congressional hearing
Republican Senator Thom Tillis
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Republican Senator Thom Tillis

Republican Senator Thom Tillis doesn’t think highly of acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, but he voted to confirm him anyway.

Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, gave a long-winded defense of his support for Blanche on the Senate floor Tuesday, even as he admitted that this Justice Department seems particularly bad.

“Everybody has this view that they are as pure as the driven snow and it’s the other side that has a problem. I think we both have a problem, folks. If you want to talk about weaponization, take a look at the Biden administration, take a look at the Obama administration,” Tillis said.

“The bottom line is, nobody is clean here, and until we start recognizing this behavior as bad, we’re just going to one-up it. Maybe it’s a little bit more intense in this administration than the last one, and that a little bit more intense the prior administration, and so on and so forth, but folks, we’ve got to end this stuff. We do,” Tillis continued. “I’m gonna support Mr. Blanche’s nomination, but what I hope I see out of him is a bending of the curve of this absurdity.”

Tillis’s excuse doesn’t hold up very well. Tillis was one of two Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee withholding his vote to support Blanche over President Trump’s settlement with the IRS, which created a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” and gave Trump and his family immunity from IRS audits.

But over the weekend, Tillis, along with Republican Senator John Cornyn, changed his mind following a written statement from the Department of Justice in which Blanche purportedly agreed to end the Anti-Weaponization Fund. However, that memo still left open the preservation of the fund, as well as Trump’s immunity from IRS audits, as Democrats quickly pointed out.

Tillis seems to know all of this, based on his statement Tuesday. But even though he’ll be out of the Senate next year, he’s putting politics over principle.

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Blanche Privately Vows to Take Down Abortion Rights Next

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is promising to roll back abortion rights in every single state.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche smiles in a throng of reporters/people
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche
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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche went mask-off last week, promising behind closed doors to roll back abortion access even further, and telling religious pro-life hard-liners that he wanted the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning the right to abortion to become “permanent in every single state.”

Blanche made the comments in a “prayer call” last Thursday hosted by the White House Faith Office and attended by various faith leaders. The call was not open to press and not on the record, although the entirety of the call is now up on YouTube.  

“We don’t have complete victory yet, but we will have victory, and victory will be soon, and it will be permanent,” Blanche said. “If states have said, ‘We are going to protect the unborn and we’re going to protect every life from the moment of conception,’ we’re putting practices and policies in place so that other states and other organizations can’t attack that.”

“They can’t do things like they’re doing with mailing in mail-order drugs,” Blanche added, singling out abortion pills.

This is a far cry from the answer he offered at his confirmation hearing, when he claimed he would “carefully evaluate every lawful action available to ensure the faithful enforcement of the Comstock Act,” the 150-year-old law that bans the mailing of contraceptives and other things considered to be “obscene.”  

He also noted that the Trump administration is “putting practices and policies in place” to block abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol from being sent to states that have banned abortion, a process that would require the Justice Department to invoke the Comstock Act—something President Trump specifically said he wouldn’t do back in 2024 while campaigning. 

“A vote to confirm Todd Blanche is a vote ‘so that the Dobbs decision becomes permanent in every single state,’” Senator Patty Murray wrote Tuesday on X. “Those were his own words to anti-abortion extremists. Senators who vote for Blanche are voting for an Attorney General who will attack abortion rights in EVERY state.”

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Todd Blanche Nomination Advances After GOP Senators Cave to Trump

Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis initially looked like they’d hold out against the nomination.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche squeezes his eyes and mouth closed during a Senate committee hearing.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche
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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche

The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmed Todd Blanche to run the Justice Department Tuesday, advancing Blanche’s nomination for attorney general to the Senate floor.

Democrats on the committee dissented, arguing that Donald Trump’s blindly loyal former personal attorney should not have the keys to America’s top law enforcement agency.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse remarked that it was a “sad and embarrassing day for this committee,” right before Blanche’s nomination moved forward solely on a party-line vote. Whitehouse noted that Blanche was “probably the most discreditable person ever to seek the office of attorney general of the United States.”

Outgoing Republican Senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn, who held up Blanche’s nomination until the acting attorney general vaguely assured them he would end Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund, ultimately cracked under the pressure and fell in line with their party earlier this week.

Yet even Blanche’s former colleagues could see that he wasn’t right for the monumental role. Prior to the vote, hundreds of federal prosecutors urged the Senate to reject Blanche’s bid. In a joint memo, the cohort questioned whether the Justice Department would continue to exist as an entity that serves the American people—and whether the American people would continue to have faith in its abilities to serve them—if it remained under Blanche’s control.

They cited Blanche’s willingness to fire career prosecutors and FBI agents to satisfy Trump’s political interests, his belief that Trump has a “right” and a “duty” to shape federal probes, his mishandling of the Epstein files and repeat refusals to meet with the sex trafficker’s victims, and the DOJ’s $1.8 billion slush fund as just a handful of examples that have so far tanked their faith in Blanche’s abilities to remain independent of the White House.

This story has been updated.

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Trump Secretary Filmed a Reality TV Show. It Still Hasn’t Aired.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy basically took a paid vacation with his family.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy frowns and holds papers, cards, and his phone while walking.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy
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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

What ever happened to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s reality television show sponsored by the companies he regulates?

In May, Duffy announced that The Great American Road Trip, starring the secretary and his family, would premiere the following month. The five-part docuseries was planned in anticipation of the Fourth of July, and “aligned” with President Donald Trump’s sketchy Freedom 250 celebration. Now summer vacation is almost over, and Duffy’s show never actually aired.

The disappearance of the show has been accompanied by a social media blackout on the topic, suggesting Duffy’s road trip won’t make it to screens anytime soon.

The official Great American Road Trip X account has continued to post generic travel content but has not mentioned the show since May 8. Duffy hasn’t posted about the show on X since May 13, and the Department of Transportation doesn’t appear to have made a single post on X mentioning the project.

Duffy—a multimillionaire with a taxpayer-funded salary—did not pay for the extravagant trip himself. Instead, the money came from a nonprofit called Great American Road Trip Inc. Behind the nonprofit’s funding is a medley of industry giants, including Boeing and Toyota, who each donated $1 million to the project. Other companies include Shell, United Airlines, the U.S. Travel Association, Chase Travel, Royal Caribbean Group, and a range of other companies that rely on the regulatory systems of the Department of Transportation.

After the show was announced, Duffy’s corporate-funded vacation received enormous backlash, which the secretary attributed to “the radical, miserable left.” At the time it was announced, the show appeared in especially bad taste amid skyrocketing gas prices caused by Trump’s war in Iran.

Still, it’s not entirely clear why the project never made it to air. If the show never makes it to screens, a slew of major corporations will have spent millions of dollars for no legitimate reason.

In May, Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, asked the DOT’s inspector general to investigate Duffy’s involvement with the project. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a government watchdog group, filed its own complaint alleging Duffy accepted and solicited gifts from organizations his agency oversees.

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Fresh Panic as Pentagon Depletes Missile Stockpile in Iran War

The Trump administration is out of ideas on Iran—and out of long-range missiles.

A soldier prepares a Joint Direct Attack Munitions.
U.S. Air Force personnel prepare Joint Direct Attack Munitions for a B-1 Lancer bomber at Royal Air Force Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, on March 12.
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U.S. Air Force personnel prepare Joint Direct Attack Munitions for a B-1 Lancer bomber at Royal Air Force Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, on March 12.

President Trump has exhausted almost all of the U.S. military’s long-range precision missile supply in the Iran war. 

Reuters reports that key stockpiles of Precision Strike Missiles and Army Tactical Missile Systems have “virtually all” been used up. These are highly accurate, long-range missiles that cost over $1 million each and have been used on targets inside Russia amid the war in Ukraine. The U.S. has also used up nearly half of its Tomahawk missiles, according to sources within the administration. 

The depletion of these missiles means that any escalation in Iran would require piloted bombing missions, which are riskier and put fighter pilots in harm’s way. And it leaves the U.S. unable to deter other major adversaries, such as Russia and China. In a statement, the White House denied the report, saying the U.S. has “far more munitions than anyone in the world” and “far more than we need.”

“Our defense companies ​are, at this moment, making more munitions than they have ever made before, in addition to expanding their plants and equipment at record levels,” Trump said. 

The White House’s statement didn’t specifically mention precision missiles. While Reuters noted that certain types of weapons, such as artillery shells and other missiles, are being produced at record levels, that still may not be enough for a long-term, protracted war.  

Trump’s decision last week not to launch new strikes on Iran was partly due to warnings from military advisers about the depleted missile stockpiles, as well as pressure from U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf. Last week, the Department of Defense circulated a memo asking for ideas on “creative” ways to pressure Iran. Now we know that’s because the conventional way of long-range missile strikes has been exhausted. 

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