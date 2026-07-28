Ohio’s Republican Governor Warns Trump Against Deporting Haitians
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is speaking up for the Haitians in his state.
Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, is opposing the Trump administration’s move to arrest and deport Haitians following its decision to end their Temporary Protected Status this week, calling it a “mistake” and “a blow to the state of Ohio.”
DeWine said in an interview with CBS Monday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations against the Haitian community would be bad for Ohio’s economy and that of Springfield in particular, where many Haitians have settled.
“These are people who have helped Springfield really come back,” DeWine said to CBS, explaining that Haitians have filled jobs and opened businesses where the economy once struggled. “The Haitians who are living there and employed there, they came there to work, and they came there because there were jobs that were not being filled by other people.”
DeWine also noted that Haiti’s security and political situation is still unstable, with gangs controlling large parts of the country and the capital, Port-au-Prince. The State Department has warned Americans not to travel there, and DeWine described the country as being in “virtual chaos” with “no semblance of government.”
“Haiti is hell today. So you’d be sending people … back to hell,” DeWine said. “Very few of these Haitians will voluntarily go back to Haiti. If they have to leave, they’ll go someplace else. They want to work. They want to support their family. They don’t want to go back to Haiti.”
To the Trump administration, none of this matters. White House adviser Stephen Miller is excited about the prospect of deporting Haitians. He has claimed that Haiti is safe “for Haitians” and celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing the administration to end Temporary Protected Status.
“We can finally remove these Haitian illegal migrants,” Miller said.
More than 300,000 people are set to lose those protections this week, and many of them are among the 12,000 to 15,000 Haitians that live in and around Springfield. Back in 2024, President Trump spread a racist rumor that the community was “eating cats and dogs.” Now, Ohio’s economy could suffer a $400 million loss, and people are in danger of being sent to a war zone because of Trump and his administration’s racist deportation policy.