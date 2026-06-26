Stephen Miller Insists Haiti is Safe “for Haitians.” It Isn’t.

“For Haitians? Absolutely,” Miller said, failing to say whether he thought the country was safe in general. “Haitians live in Haiti. It’s not of our position that Haitians should leave Haiti. It’d be crazy for us to say that Haitians couldn’t live in Haiti. It’s their country.”

"Does the Administration consider Haiti a safe country?"@StephenM: "For Haitians? Absolutely. Haitians live in Haiti... It'd be crazy for us to say that Haitians couldn't live in Haiti. It's their country." https://t.co/eEjl4F9ye7 pic.twitter.com/69adUrp5c6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 25, 2026

When Fox News asked James Percival, general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security, on Friday morning if Haitians losing their TPS status would get a grace period before having to leave the U.S., Percival echoed Miller’s callousness.

“President Trump has been trying to end these programs for nine years, so these people have been on notice for nine years that this day is coming. So what we would say now is that it’s closing time, which means you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here. The good news is it’s not too late to get a $2,600 check and a free flight home,” Percival said.